Aliens Fireteam Elite giocabile anche in singolo: patch next-gen gratis per i 4K e 60 fps

$40 for Aliens gets you:

*FREE gameplay Season updates

*FREE next-gen console upgrades (4K/60fps)

*Offline solo play available (3 player co-op online)

*No pay2win microtrans or lock boxes

*Blast Xenos in the face

*Laugh as your friends fall to acid damage#AliensFireteamElite pic.twitter.com/0TBMA01U2b