Amazon Black Friday Weekend: offerte e sconti videogiochi 24 e 25 novembre

Il Black Friday è terminato da qualche ora ma le offerte videogiochi Amazon continuano per il Black Weekend, il "fine settimana nero" che si concluderà lunedì 26 novembre con il Cyber Monday! Di seguito, gli sconti del weekend sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.
Sconti Videogiochi Black Friday Weekend 2018
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - 19.99 euro
- Tekken 7 - 29.99 euro
- Need for Speed Paybay - 19.98 euro
- Detroit Become Human - 19.99 euro
- God of War Bonus Edition - 32.99 euro
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta - 19.99 euro
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 29.99 euro
- Shadow of the Colossus - 19.99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition - 22.99 euro
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 30.99 euro
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Calling Card - 49.99 euro
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - 34.99 euro
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Steelbook Edition - 36.99 euro
- Super Mario Odyssey - 44.99 euro
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 44.99 euro
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - 21.97 euro
- PUBG per PS4 (preordine) - 20.99 euro
- Dark Souls Remastered - 26.99 euro
- Just Dance 2019 - 38.99 euro
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Limited Edition - 39.99 euro
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - 24.99 euro
- Hitman 2 - 39.99 euro
- Sonic Mania Plus - 24.99 euro
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra - 19.99 euro
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition - 19.99 euro
- GTA V - 19.99 euro
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze - 38.56 euro
- Gran Turismo Sport - 19.99 euro
- Marvel's Spider Man - 39.99 euro
- God of War Standard Edition - 29.99 euro
- V-Rally 4 - 39.98 euro
- Fallout 76 Special Edition - 39.99 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man + Steelbook - 42.99 euro
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - 49.99 euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 49.99 euro
- Nintendo Labo Kit Robot - 59.99 euro
- The Crew 2 - 19.95 euro
- ReCore Definitive Edition - 14.98 euro
- Octopath Traveler - 41.57 euro
