Amazon Black Friday Weekend: offerte e sconti videogiochi 24 e 25 novembre

Il Black Friday è terminato da qualche ora ma le offerte videogiochi Amazon continuano per il Black Weekend, il "fine settimana nero" che si concluderà lunedì 26 novembre con il Cyber Monday! Di seguito, gli sconti del weekend sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch.

Sconti Videogiochi Black Friday Weekend 2018

Da segnalare le promozioni su giochi come PUBG per PlayStation 4, in preordine a 20.99 euro, e su giochi come Fallout 76, God of War, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Witcher 3 GOTY e Grand Theft Auto V, ora disponibile al prezzo bomba di 19,99 euro.

Su Everyeye.it trovate una pagina dedicata alle offerte del Black Friday, Black Weekend e Cyber Monday, continuamente aggiornata con le nuove promozioni di Amazon e delle principali catene come MediaWorld, Euronics, Unieuro e GameStop.
