Amazon Prime Day è iniziato: le migliori offerte sui videogames per console e PC

Amazon Prime Day è iniziato: le migliori offerte sui videogames per console e PC
Amazon Prime Day è ufficialmente iniziato, le offerte saranno attive solamente nelle giornate di oggi e domani (o fino ad esaurimento scorte), vi segnaliamo tutte le migliori promozioni dedicate a noi appassionati di videogames.

I giochi in promozione sono veramente tantissimi, ve li abbiamo elencati in ordine alfabetico per facilitarvi la ricerca del titolo che stavate aspettando di acquistare e che, magari proprio oggi, è nella lista di quelli scontati.

Clicca qui per visualizzare tutte le promozioni di Amazon Prime Day

Vi ricordiamo che per approfittare delle offerte di oggi è necessario essere abbonati ad Amazon Prime o attivare la prova gratuita di 30 giorni se non avete in servizio attivo. Amazon Prime può essere attivato gratis per 30 giorni, senza obbligo di rinnovo, oppure a 36 euro all'anno.

Nella sezione Amazon Warehouse è possibile acquistare tantissimi articoli con lo sconto del 20%, spesso in condizioni pari al nuovo o solamente con la confezione danneggiata, cerca gli articoli in promozione su Amazon Warehouse.

Continuate a seguirci in questi due giorni di promozioni, vi aggiorneremo costantemente con nuove offerte. Di seguito tutti i videogames scontati:

É inoltre possibile combinare le offerte del Prime Day di Amazon con altre promozioni che ci faranno risparmiare ulteriormente, come per esempio uno sconto aggiuntivo di 7 euro scegliendo per la prima volta un punto di ritiro ed inserendo il codice 7PRENDI in fase di pagamento, oppure 10 euro se non avete ancora caricato la prima foto su Amazon Photos.

