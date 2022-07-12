Amazon Prime Day è iniziato: le migliori offerte sui videogames per console e PC
Amazon Prime Day è ufficialmente iniziato, le offerte saranno attive solamente nelle giornate di oggi e domani (o fino ad esaurimento scorte), vi segnaliamo tutte le migliori promozioni dedicate a noi appassionati di videogames.
I giochi in promozione sono veramente tantissimi, ve li abbiamo elencati in ordine alfabetico per facilitarvi la ricerca del titolo che stavate aspettando di acquistare e che, magari proprio oggi, è nella lista di quelli scontati.
Clicca qui per visualizzare tutte le promozioni di Amazon Prime Day
Vi ricordiamo che per approfittare delle offerte di oggi è necessario essere abbonati ad Amazon Prime o attivare la prova gratuita di 30 giorni se non avete in servizio attivo. Amazon Prime può essere attivato gratis per 30 giorni, senza obbligo di rinnovo, oppure a 36 euro all'anno.
Nella sezione Amazon Warehouse è possibile acquistare tantissimi articoli con lo sconto del 20%, spesso in condizioni pari al nuovo o solamente con la confezione danneggiata, cerca gli articoli in promozione su Amazon Warehouse.
Continuate a seguirci in questi due giorni di promozioni, vi aggiorneremo costantemente con nuove offerte. Di seguito tutti i videogames scontati:
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense a 49,99 euro
- 13 Sentinels - Aegis Rim - - Nintendo Switch a 39,97 euro
- Ace Combat 7 - PlayStation 4 a 17,49 euro
- Alan Wake Remastered a 14,99 euro per PS4 e Xbox o 16,99 euro per PS5
- Among Us Crewmate Edition a 17,49 euro per PS5, 20,99 euro per PS4, 25,99 euro per Xbox e Switch
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition - Ultimate a 39,97 euro per PS4 e Xbox
- Assassin'S Creed Origins a 13,97 euro per Xbox
- Assassin's Creed Ragnarok Edition a 39,97 euro per PS4 e Xbox
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy - Nintendo Switch a 24,97 euro
- Atelier Sophie 2. The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream a 39,97 euro per PS4 e Switch
- Back 4 Blood - Ed. Standard a 9,99 euro per PS5 e Xbox
- Back 4 Blood Steelbook - Special Edition a 9,99 euro per PS4, PS5 e Xbox
- Back 4 Blood Steelbook - Deluxe Edition a 19,99 euro per PS4, PS5 e Xbox
- Bakugan: Campioni di Vestroia - Nintendo Switch a 19,79 euro
- Balan Wonderworld a 9,97 euro per Nintendo Switch, PS4 e PS5
- Batman Arkham Collection a 18,79 euro per PlayStation 4
- Batman Arkham Knight Hits - PS4 a 14,39 euro
- Battlefield 2042 a 19,99 euro per PC o 24,99 euro per PS5
- Captain TSUBASA: Rise of New Champions - Nintendo Switch a 26,99 euro
- Carrion - Nintendo Switch a 19,99 euro
- Compilation: Assassin's Creed Origins + Odyssey - PlayStation 4 a 17,97 euro
- Crash Bandicoot 4 - It's about time - Nintendo Switch a 23,99 euro
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy + 2 Livelli Bonus - PlayStation 4 a 19,99 euro
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nintendo Switch a 20,99 euro
- Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch a 24,97 euro
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy, PlayStation 4 a 29,97 euro
- Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition - Day-One a 20 euro per Playstation 4 e Xbox
- Deathloop - PlayStation 5 a 29,97 euro
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- the Hinokama Chronicles a 34,97 euro per PS4, PS5 e Xbox
- Devil May Cry - Definitive Edition a 14,97 euro
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition a 19,97 euro
- Diablo III - Eternal Collection a 18,99 euro per PS4
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - Nintendo Switch a 30,99 euro
- Disney Classic Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King a 19,99 euro per PS4 e Switch
- Doom Eternal a 14,97 euro per PlayStation 4, Xbox e PC
- Doom Slayers Collection a 19,97 euro per PlayStation 4 o 39,97 euro per Switch
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - Nintendo Switch a 38,38 euro
- Dragon Quest XI S: echi di Un'era Perduta - Edizione Definitiva - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - Nintendo Switch a 23,92 euro
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - Day One Edition a 14,97 euro
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Deluxe Edition a 59,97 euro
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human a 34,97 euro per PC o 44,97 euro per PS4 e Xbox
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition PS5 a 36,97 euro
- FIFA 22 Standard a 25 euro
- Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Twin Pack - Nintendo Switch a 22,97 euro
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Intergrade - PlayStation5 a 31,99 euro
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Standard - PlayStation 4 a 15,99 euro
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster Nintendo Switch a 19,97 euro
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age - Nintendo Switch a 19,97 euro
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age Nintendo Switch a 19,97 euro
- Final Fantasy X-X2: Remaster - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (Hokuto ga Gotoku) - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Football Manager 2022 PC a 25,99 euro
- Fortnite Pacchetto Leggende Alla Menta a 16,99 euro
- Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X a 44,99 euro
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Esclusiva Amazon.it (con Poster in metallo) - Day-one a 34,97 euro per PS4 o 29,97 euro per PC
- Giochi Olimpici Tokyo 2020 - Il videogioco Ufficiale - PlayStation 4 a 15,99 euro
- Godfall PlayStation 5 a 15,98 euro
- Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X e Xbox One a 19,99 euro
- Hitman 3 (Free Upgrade Xbox Series X) - Xbox One a 24,97 euro
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - Day One Edition [Esclusiva Amazon.it] a 29,97 euro
- Hotline Miami Collection - Nintendo Switch e PS4 a 19,99 euro
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Limited Edition PS4 a 17,97 o Xbox a 19,97 euro
- Judgment a 22,97 euro per PS5
- Just Dance 2022 a 22,97 euro
- Kena. Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition - Special a 27,99 euro
- Kingdom Hearts - Melody of Memory - Nintendo Switch e PS4 a 14,97 euro
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5: ReMIX - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter: Prologue - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- La Famiglia Addams. Caos in Casa a 26,99 euro per PS4 o 29,99 euro per Nintendo Switch
- Lego Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker a 39 euro
- Let's Get Fit - Bundle - Nintendo Switch a 29,97 euro
- Life is Strange: True Colors a 24,97 euro
- Little Nightmares II - Nintendo Switch a 23,24 euro
- Lost Judgment - PS4 e PS4 a 29,97 euro
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - - Nintendo Switch a 53,99 euro
- Marvel's Avengers a 14,97 euro
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy a 29,97 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man - PlayStation 4 a 14,99 euro
- Megaman 11 - Playstation 4 a 19,97 euro
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition a 19,97 euro per PS5 e Xbox
- Monster Hunter World - PlayStation Hits - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - Master Edition - Playstation 4 a 19,97 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch a 19,84 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 a 12,49 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate a 15 euro
- MotoGP 22 a 44,97 euro
- MotoGP 22 - Nintendo Switch (Code in a Box) a 34,97 euro
- Nba 2K22 (Sweetener Exclusive Edition) - Standard a 25,99 euro
- NEO: The World Ends with You per PS4 e Switch a 24,97 euro
- Nier Automata GOTY - Game Of The Year - PlayStation 4 a 19,97 euro
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139? a 19 euro per Playstation 4 e Xbox
- Outriders - Day One Edition a 14,97 euro
- Persona 5 Royal - PlayStation 4 a 24,97 euro
- Persona 5 Strikers - Day-One a 24,97 euro
- Pokémon Scarlatto + Pokémon Violetto a 99,99 euro
- Pokémon Diamante Lucente a 43,31 euro
- Pokémon Perla Splendente a 43,31 euro
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PlayStation 5 a 44,99 euro
- Resident Evil 4 - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil 5 - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil 6 - PlayStation Hits - PlayStation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil Origins Collection - Xbox One a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil Revelations - Playstation 4 a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil VII: Biohazard - Xbox One a 14,97 euro
- Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 4 a 26,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 5 a 23,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village - Xbox Series X a 29,97 euro
- Riders Republic a 23,97 euro
- SIFU PlayStation 4 a 34,99 euro
- SIFU PlayStation 5 a 37,90 euro
- Sonic Colours Ultimate - [Esclusiva] a 24,97 euro
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition - PlayStation 4 a 19,97 euro
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Day-One a 19,97 euro
- Tales of Arise - PlayStation 5 a 34,99 euro
- THE C64 Mini a 59,97 euro
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes - PlayStation 5 a 19,79 euro
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope a 15 euro
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition a 29,97 euro
- The King of Fighters Xv - Day One Edition - Day-One a 29,97 euro
- The King of Fighters XV Omega Edition - Collector's a 49,97 euro
- The Last of Us 2 - Playstation 4 a 14,99 euro
- THEA500 Mini a 109,97 euro
- Uncharted: Raccolta L'Eredità dei ladri - PlayStation 5 a 29,98 euro
- Watch Dogs Legion a 19,97 euro
- WWE 2K22 - - PlayStation 4 e Xbox a 40,99 euro
- WWE 2K22 - - PlayStation 5 e Series X a 50,99 euro
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War - - Nintendo Switch a 39,97 euro
