Amazon svela per errore Darksiders Genesis, ecco trailer e prime immagini.
Davide Leoni
Nuovo leak E3 da Amazon: dopo Watch Dogs Legion, il noto sito di eCommerce ha rivelato anche l'esistenza di Darksiders Genesis, nuovo episodio della serie THQ Nordic sviluppato da Airship Syndicate, autori di Battle Chasers Nightwar.
Questa la sinossi, riportata così come pubblicata da Amazon: "From the dawn of creation, The Council has maintained the Balance across existence. Carrying out their orders are The Horsemen, Nephilim (powerful beings spawned from the unnatural union of angels and demons) who have pledged themselves to the Council and been granted immense power. However, this power came at a tragic cost: the Horsemen were ordered to use their newfound strength to wipe out the rest of their kind. What followed was a bloody battle on Eden where the Horsemen, obeying the will of the Council, annihilated the Nephilim.
Still reeling from the events on Eden, War and Strife have been given a new assignment—Lucifer, the enigmatic and deceptive demon king, has been plotting to upset the Balance by granting power to master demons throughout Hell. War and Strife must hunt down these masters, gather information, and ultimately fight their way through a tangled, demonic conspiracy that threatens to forever upset the Balance and unravel all of creation. Darksiders: Genesis is an action/adventure that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game, as well as introduces the horseman Strife."
In calce trovate le prime immagini diffuse da Amazon, la data di uscita del gioco non è stata resa nota ma il reveal di Darksiders Genesis dovrebbe essere imminente e potrebbe avvenire tra oggi e domani, nel frattempo IGN USA ha pubblicato il Cinematic Trailer ufficiale.
Altri contenuti per Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders Genesis
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Switch
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Gunfire Games
- Publisher: THQ Nordic
Quanto attendi: Darksiders Genesis
Hype totali: 13
