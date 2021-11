Amouranth senza freni: investe milioni di dollari in minimarket e stazioni di benzina

Oops I did it again. A 7-11 this time! ~$10,000,000 price tag. It’s a syndicate deal so I only own like a quarter of it! Huge location, located close to a Major highway and downtown metro area!



more details to come, stay tuned! https://t.co/FH6nGoA5YL pic.twitter.com/cNtd9kXZGd