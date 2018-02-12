Anche questa settimana Final Fantasy 7 Remake è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (12 febbraio 2018)
Al di sotto del podio trovano spazio Super Robot Wars X, Romancing SaGa 3, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Shin Megami Tensei V, Zanki Zero e Death end re;Quest.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 864 votes
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 543 votes
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 537 votes
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 313 votes
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 279 votes
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 257 votes
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 216 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 214 votes
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 213 votes
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 207 votes
- [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 205 votes
- [PS4] Code Vein – 177 votes
- [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 170 votes
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 167 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 163 votes
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 160 votes
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 154 votes
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 146 votes
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 142 votes
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 140 votes
- [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 136 votes
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 135 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 127 votes
- [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 125 votes
- [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 123 votes
- [PSV] Secret of Mana – 120 votes
- [PSP] Ushiro – 118 votes
- [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match – 105 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders – 103 votes
- [PS4] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night – 99 votes
Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match, Dragon Quest Builders per Switch e Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night chiudono la Top 30 settimanale. Cosa ne pensate della classifica?
