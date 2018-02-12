Anche questa settimana Final Fantasy 7 Remake è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Everyeye.it

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica settimanale dei titoli più attesa dai lettori della rivista. Anche questa volta, Final Fantasy VII Remake guida la top 30, seguito da Kingdom Hearts 3 e Hokuto Ga Gotoku.

Famitsu Most Wanted (12 febbraio 2018)

Al di sotto del podio trovano spazio Super Robot Wars X, Romancing SaGa 3, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Shin Megami Tensei V, Zanki Zero e Death end re;Quest.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 864 votes
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 543 votes
  3. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 537 votes
  4. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 313 votes
  5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 279 votes
  6. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 257 votes
  7. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 216 votes
  8. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 214 votes
  9. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 213 votes
  10. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 207 votes
  11. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 205 votes
  12. [PS4] Code Vein – 177 votes
  13. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 170 votes
  14. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 167 votes
  15. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 163 votes
  16. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 160 votes
  17. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 154 votes
  18. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 146 votes
  19. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 142 votes
  20. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 140 votes
  21. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 136 votes
  22. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 135 votes
  23. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 127 votes
  24. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 125 votes
  25. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 123 votes
  26. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 120 votes
  27. [PSP] Ushiro – 118 votes
  28. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match – 105 votes
  29. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders – 103 votes
  30. [PS4] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night – 99 votes

Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match, Dragon Quest Builders per Switch e Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night chiudono la Top 30 settimanale. Cosa ne pensate della classifica?

