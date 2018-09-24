Anche questa settimana Marvel's Spider-Man guida la classifica software inglese

Poche ore fa Media Create ha pubblicato le classifiche di vendita dell'ultima settimana relative al mercato inglese. Nell'ambito software, Marvel’s Spider-Man mantiene il primo posto, seguito da Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

Classifica Software UK

Marvel’s Spider-Man Shadow of the Tomb Raider Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey F1 2018 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Sonic Mania Plus Lego Gli Incredibili Dishonored: La Morte dell’Esterno Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Minecraft Call of Duty WWII The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Minecraft: Xbox Edition God of War Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Nonostante un calo delle vendite rispettivamente del 57% e 52%, Marvel’s Spider-Man e Shadow of the Tomb Raider mantengono la prima e seconda posizione in classifica. La nuova esclusiva PS4 ha già piazzato più copie fisiche di God of War ed è quasi sul punto di superare anche il titolo più venduto nel 2018, ovvero Far Cry 5. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy si posiziona sul gradino più basso del podio, mentre a seguire troviamo NBA 2K19 e Mario kart 8 Deluxe. L'intramontabile Grand Theft Auto 5 si guadagna la sesta posizione, Super Mario Odyssey, F1 2018, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e Sonic Mania Plus chiudono la Top 10. Che ne pensate della classifica software settimanale del Regno Unito?