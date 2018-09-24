Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man
  3. Notizie

Anche questa settimana Marvel's Spider-Man guida la classifica software inglese

Anche questa settimana Marvel's Spider-Man guida la classifica software inglese
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Poche ore fa Media Create ha pubblicato le classifiche di vendita dell'ultima settimana relative al mercato inglese. Nell'ambito software, Marvel’s Spider-Man mantiene il primo posto, seguito da Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

Classifica Software UK

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  3. Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy
  4. NBA 2K19
  5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Super Mario Odyssey
  8. F1 2018
  9. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  10. Sonic Mania Plus
  11. Lego Gli Incredibili
  12. Dishonored: La Morte dell’Esterno
  13. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  14. Minecraft
  15. Call of Duty WWII
  16. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  17. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
  18. Minecraft: Xbox Edition
  19. God of War
  20. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Nonostante un calo delle vendite rispettivamente del 57% e 52%, Marvel’s Spider-Man e Shadow of the Tomb Raider mantengono la prima e seconda posizione in classifica. La nuova esclusiva PS4 ha già piazzato più copie fisiche di God of War ed è quasi sul punto di superare anche il titolo più venduto nel 2018, ovvero Far Cry 5. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy si posiziona sul gradino più basso del podio, mentre a seguire troviamo NBA 2K19 e Mario kart 8 Deluxe. L'intramontabile Grand Theft Auto 5 si guadagna la sesta posizione, Super Mario Odyssey, F1 2018, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e Sonic Mania Plus chiudono la Top 10. Che ne pensate della classifica software settimanale del Regno Unito?

Quanto è interessante?
9
Vai ai commenti

Pre-Ordina Red Dead Redemption 2 a 49,99 Euro su Ebay. Scopri gli altri sconti di Ebay Super Week.

speciale

Marvel's Spider-Man: l'Uomo Ragno in azione negli scatti di Emanuele Bresciani

Altri contenuti per Marvel's Spider-Man

  1. Fallout 76: nuovi dettagli su officine, campi base e gestione delle risorse
  2. Yasuyuki Oda di SNK parla della possibilità di sviluppare un reboot di Metal Slug

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • PS4 Pro
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 07/09/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 07/09/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Insomniac Games
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Che voto dai a: Marvel's Spider-Man

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 106
8.5
nd

Contenuti più Letti