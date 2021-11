Animal Crossing New Horizons, bug per il DLC: Nintendo promette patch in arrivo

#AnimalCrossing : New Horizons players who own the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident’s home while the gates at their airport are open. [1/3]

If you encounter these gameplay bugs, please end your play session, close the game and re-launch it. Your save file will not be affected. A patch to fix this issue will be released this month. We apologize for the inconvenience.



For more info: https://t.co/T44gaiP1uN [3/3]