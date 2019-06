Annunciata l'edizione fisica di GRIS, Limited Run Games pubblicherà Star Wars per NES

Feast your eyes on these Puppies! Tomorrow Pre-Order begins, but I think the drooling had already begun! #Gris #SpecialReserveGames @nomadastudiobcn @NitendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/kSyJoop66z

A long time ago in a galaxy very nearby, Star Wars™ was released on NES and Gameboy. Now, it gets a physical Limited Run re-release on June 28 at 10am & 6pm EDT alongside Star Wars™: Bounty Hunter.



Get your copy of Star Wars™ on one of its original consoles this Friday! pic.twitter.com/QZOBaz5JiL