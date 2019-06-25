Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Annunciate le nomination per i migliori giochi dell'E3 2019!

Quest'oggi sono state annunciate le nomination dei Best of E3 - Game Critics Award, premi che verranno assegnati ai migliori giochi dell'E3 2019. Le candidature sono state scelte sulla base delle preferenze espresse da 65 testate internazionali, tra le quali è compresa anche Everyeye.it!

A spiccare tra i tanti ci pensa The Outer Worlds di Obsidian Entertainment, che è riuscito ad accaparrarsi ben 4 nomination, tra le quali sono comprese quelle per Best of Show e Best Original Game. Seguono, con 3 candidature a testa, Borderlands 3, Control, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, John Wick Hex, Luigi's Mansion 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Watch Dogs: Legion e Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Microsoft è il publisher più nominato, con ben 9 candidature, seguito da Nintendo con 8 e Bethesda con 6. Tra le piattaforme, invece, domina il PC con 54 nomination: Xbox si ferma a 45 mentre PS4 a 43.

A seguire trovate la lista completa, nella quale non troverete giochi come Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 e Marvel's Avengers. Per essere nominati, infatti, i titoli dovevano essere presenti a Los Angeles in formato giocabile.

BEST OF SHOW

  • Borderlands 3
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST ORIGINAL GAME

  • 12 Minutes
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Control
  • John Wick Hex
  • The Outer Worlds

BEST CONSOLE GAME

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST PC GAME

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Doom Eternal
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Lone Echo II
  • Minecraft Earth
  • Phantom: Covert Ops
  • Sniper Elite VR

BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL

  • Sega Genesis Mini
  • Smach Z
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

BEST ACTION GAME

  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  • Doom Eternal
  • Gears 5
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

  • Control
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
  • Pokémon Sword and Shield
  • The Outer Worlds

BEST RACING GAME

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • F1 2019
  • Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
  • GRID

BEST SPORTS GAME

  • EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
  • Madden NFL 20
  • Roller Champions

BEST STRATEGY GAME

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Desperados III
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • John Wick Hex
  • Phoenix Point

BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME

  • Fall Guys
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Pokémon Sword and Shield

BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

  • Bleeding Edge
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  • Gears 5
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

  • 12 Minutes
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • John Wick Hex
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

BEST ONGOING GAME

  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

A contendersi il premio più ambito ci sono titoli incredibilmente promettenti come Borderlands 3, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds e Watch Dogs: Legion. Chi vincerà secondo voi?

