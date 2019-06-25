Annunciate le nomination per i migliori giochi dell'E3 2019!
Quest'oggi sono state annunciate le nomination dei Best of E3 - Game Critics Award, premi che verranno assegnati ai migliori giochi dell'E3 2019. Le candidature sono state scelte sulla base delle preferenze espresse da 65 testate internazionali, tra le quali è compresa anche Everyeye.it!
A spiccare tra i tanti ci pensa The Outer Worlds di Obsidian Entertainment, che è riuscito ad accaparrarsi ben 4 nomination, tra le quali sono comprese quelle per Best of Show e Best Original Game. Seguono, con 3 candidature a testa, Borderlands 3, Control, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, John Wick Hex, Luigi's Mansion 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Watch Dogs: Legion e Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Microsoft è il publisher più nominato, con ben 9 candidature, seguito da Nintendo con 8 e Bethesda con 6. Tra le piattaforme, invece, domina il PC con 54 nomination: Xbox si ferma a 45 mentre PS4 a 43.
A seguire trovate la lista completa, nella quale non troverete giochi come Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 e Marvel's Avengers. Per essere nominati, infatti, i titoli dovevano essere presenti a Los Angeles in formato giocabile.
BEST OF SHOW
- Borderlands 3
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
- Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST ORIGINAL GAME
- 12 Minutes
- Bleeding Edge
- Control
- John Wick Hex
- The Outer Worlds
BEST CONSOLE GAME
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST PC GAME
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Doom Eternal
- The Outer Worlds
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Lone Echo II
- Minecraft Earth
- Phantom: Covert Ops
- Sniper Elite VR
BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL
- Sega Genesis Mini
- Smach Z
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
BEST ACTION GAME
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Doom Eternal
- Gears 5
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Control
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
- Pokémon Sword and Shield
- The Outer Worlds
BEST RACING GAME
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- F1 2019
- Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
- GRID
BEST SPORTS GAME
- EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Madden NFL 20
- Roller Champions
BEST STRATEGY GAME
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Desperados III
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- John Wick Hex
- Phoenix Point
BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME
- Fall Guys
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Pokémon Sword and Shield
BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER
- Bleeding Edge
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Gears 5
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- 12 Minutes
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- John Wick Hex
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Monster Hunter: World
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
A contendersi il premio più ambito ci sono titoli incredibilmente promettenti come Borderlands 3, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds e Watch Dogs: Legion. Chi vincerà secondo voi?
Congratulations to all the nominees for the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2019, as selected by 64 global outlets. Full nominee list now live: https://t.co/TKhHAqRJk0 pic.twitter.com/NHQHUeqIa5— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 25 giugno 2019
E3 2019
