Annunciati tutti i vincitori dei GamesCom Awards 2018

Nelle ultime ore sono stati svelti tutti i vincitori dei GamesCom 2018 Award, non appena conclusasi la cerimonia di presentazione dell'evento. Scopriamo i vari titoli premiati nelle diverse categorie.
I vincitori di ogni categoria sono evidenziati in grassetto.
Miglior Action Game
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)
Miglior Add-on/DLC
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)
- State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)
Miglior Casual Game
- Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
- Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
Miglior Family Game
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
- Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
- Super Mario Party (Nintendo)
Miglior Puzzle Game
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
Miglior Racing Game
- F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
- Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
Miglior RPG
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Miglior Simulatore
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
- Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)
Miglior Social/Online Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)
- Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)
- Rend (Frostkeep Studios)
Miglior Sportivo
- F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
- FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
- PES 2019 (Konami)
Miglior Strategico
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)
Miglior gioco PlayStation 4
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Project Mephisto (working title)
Miglior gioco Xbox One
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
Miglior gioco Nintendo Switch
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
- Starlink - Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
Miglior gioco PC
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
- Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
Miglior gioco Mobile
- Hyperdrome (Travian Games)
- Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)
Cosa ne pensate delle premiazioni stabilite dalla giuria? Vi trovate d'accordo con queste scelte? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Ricordiamo che su Everyeye.it potete seguire tutte le novità e gli annunci in arrivo dalla GamesCom 2018 di Colonia.