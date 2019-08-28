Annunciato Shovel Knight DIG! Novità per King of Cards, Showdown, Treasure Trove e Amiibo

Nel corso della serata di oggi, mercoledì 28 agosto, il team ha infatti aggiornato i fan del prode cavaliere sulle sue prossime avventure. Sono giunte in particolare notizie positive per Shovel Knight: King of Cards : il gioco è infatti ormai completo e si avvicina il momento della sua pubblicazione. Per festeggiare, il team ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer , che potete visionare direttamente in calce a questa news, insieme ad un nuovo filmato dedicato all' espansione Shovel Knight Showdown . Yacht Club Games ha inoltre annunciato una release fisica per Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove , che approderà il prossimo dicembre 2019 su Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch e Xbox One. Nel corso dello stesso mese arriverà sugli scaffali anche il trittico di Amiibo che compongono il Treasure Trove Pack. A sorpresa, il team di sviluppo ha inoltre annunciato che un nuovo gioco dedicato all'ormai celebre personaggio è attualmente in corso di sviluppo. Si tratta di Shovel Knight: DIG , del quale è stato mostrato un primo trailer di presentazione. Potete trovare il video in apertura a questa news: cosa ve ne pare? Il progetto è frutto di una collaborazione tra Yacht Club Games e Nitrome , che vi stanno lavorando già da più di un anno.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, including King of Cards and Showdown, will be launching digitally and physically on all consoles this December.

The Treasure Trove amiibo 3 pack will also be available this December. — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019

The complete Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove will be available physically on Xbox One! Our goal is to have all game content right there on the disc! From Shovel of Hope to Showdown! You can pre-order soon! pic.twitter.com/adzKLxfcn4 — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019

After a long two years of development, King of Cards is complete! It’s bigger than any game we’ve ever made- in fact, it includes an all-new card game, Joustus, which actually makes king of cards two games! Anyway, We hope you enjoy it!https://t.co/925HA38aZn — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019

