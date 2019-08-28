Annunciato Shovel Knight DIG! Novità per King of Cards, Showdown, Treasure Trove e Amiibo
Come promesso, l'appuntamento streaming di Yacht Club Games ha svelato un ampio numero di novità sull'universo di Shovel Knight, tra cui un nuovo gioco: ecco tutti i dettagli!
Nel corso della serata di oggi, mercoledì 28 agosto, il team ha infatti aggiornato i fan del prode cavaliere sulle sue prossime avventure. Sono giunte in particolare notizie positive per Shovel Knight: King of Cards: il gioco è infatti ormai completo e si avvicina il momento della sua pubblicazione. Per festeggiare, il team ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer, che potete visionare direttamente in calce a questa news, insieme ad un nuovo filmato dedicato all'espansione Shovel Knight Showdown. Yacht Club Games ha inoltre annunciato una release fisica per Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, che approderà il prossimo dicembre 2019 su Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch e Xbox One. Nel corso dello stesso mese arriverà sugli scaffali anche il trittico di Amiibo che compongono il Treasure Trove Pack.
A sorpresa, il team di sviluppo ha inoltre annunciato che un nuovo gioco dedicato all'ormai celebre personaggio è attualmente in corso di sviluppo. Si tratta di Shovel Knight: DIG, del quale è stato mostrato un primo trailer di presentazione. Potete trovare il video in apertura a questa news: cosa ve ne pare? Il progetto è frutto di una collaborazione tra Yacht Club Games e Nitrome, che vi stanno lavorando già da più di un anno.
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, including King of Cards and Showdown, will be launching digitally and physically on all consoles this December.— Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019
The Treasure Trove amiibo 3 pack will also be available this December.
The complete Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove will be available physically on Xbox One! Our goal is to have all game content right there on the disc! From Shovel of Hope to Showdown! You can pre-order soon! pic.twitter.com/adzKLxfcn4— Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019
After a long two years of development, King of Cards is complete! It’s bigger than any game we’ve ever made- in fact, it includes an all-new card game, Joustus, which actually makes king of cards two games! Anyway, We hope you enjoy it!https://t.co/925HA38aZn— Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, including King of Cards and Showdown, will be launching digitally and physically on all consoles this December.— Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019
The Treasure Trove amiibo 3 pack will also be available this December.
Each amiibo unlocks a fairy friend too. Madam Meeber’s strange powers ensure each fairy unlocked with amiibo can follow your adventure throughout every game. There are lots of fun and silly fairy interactions to see! pic.twitter.com/nOnHAWYR65— Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 28, 2019
Altri contenuti per Shovel Knight
- Yacht Club Games annuncerà presto novità su Shovel Knight e sui suoi nuovi giochi
- Shovel Knight raggiunge quota 2.5 milioni di copie vendute
- Sorpresa: il platform bidimensionale Shovel Knight è in realtà un gioco 3D
- Il nuovo titolo di Yacht Games sarà rivelato al PAX East a fine Marzo
- Shovel Knight: Yacht Games rinvia King of Cards e Showdown
Shovel Knight
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- 3DS
- Wii U
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 26/06/14
- 3DS : 30/10/2015
- Wii U : 30/10/2015
- PS4 : 30/10/2015
- Xbox One : 26/06/2014
- Genere: Platform
- Sviluppatore: Yacht Club Game
- Publisher: Yacht Club Game
- Pegi: 7+
- Lingua: Tutto in Inglese
- Costo Digidelivery: 14,99 €
- Link Download: Link
Che voto dai a: Shovel Knight
Voti: 27
Contenuti più Letti
- 31 commentiPlayStation Plus: l'annuncio dei giochi PS4 gratis di settembre è imminente
- 79 commentiPlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi PS4 gratis di settembre!
- 18 commentiWorld of Warcraft Classic è così affollato che bisogna fare la fila per terminare le quest
- 12 commentiPES 2020: i prossimi Pro Evolution per PS5 e Xbox Scarlett avranno un nuovo motore grafico
- Volantino Unieuro di settembre: sconti PS4, Xbox One, Switch e giochi in offerta
- 9 commentiUnieuro "regala" PlayStation Classic, la console Sony in vendita a meno di 20 euro!
- 3 commentiPokemon Masters Recensione: a caccia di allenatori su smartphone
- Pokemon Masters: annunciati i primi eventi speciali a tempo limitato!
- Fortnite aggiornamento 10.20: novità per Battle Royale, Salva il Mondo e Modalità Creativa
- Volantino fuoritutto Unieuro: ultime ore per approfittare degli sconti PS4 e Xbox