Annunciato Shovel Knight DIG! Novità per King of Cards, Showdown, Treasure Trove e Amiibo

Come promesso, l'appuntamento streaming di Yacht Club Games ha svelato un ampio numero di novità sull'universo di Shovel Knight, tra cui un nuovo gioco: ecco tutti i dettagli!

Nel corso della serata di oggi, mercoledì 28 agosto, il team ha infatti aggiornato i fan del prode cavaliere sulle sue prossime avventure. Sono giunte in particolare notizie positive per Shovel Knight: King of Cards: il gioco è infatti ormai completo e si avvicina il momento della sua pubblicazione. Per festeggiare, il team ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer, che potete visionare direttamente in calce a questa news, insieme ad un nuovo filmato dedicato all'espansione Shovel Knight Showdown. Yacht Club Games ha inoltre annunciato una release fisica per Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, che approderà il prossimo dicembre 2019 su Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch e Xbox One. Nel corso dello stesso mese arriverà sugli scaffali anche il trittico di Amiibo che compongono il Treasure Trove Pack.

A sorpresa, il team di sviluppo ha inoltre annunciato che un nuovo gioco dedicato all'ormai celebre personaggio è attualmente in corso di sviluppo. Si tratta di Shovel Knight: DIG, del quale è stato mostrato un primo trailer di presentazione. Potete trovare il video in apertura a questa news: cosa ve ne pare? Il progetto è frutto di una collaborazione tra Yacht Club Games e Nitrome, che vi stanno lavorando già da più di un anno.

