Anthem: BioWare si esprime sulla lunghezza della trama principale

It’s a really hard thing to compare so we aren’t really commenting on the crit path length for Anthem. Depends how you play, etc https://t.co/Xit50f5thi

This is a good question, but tough to answer. Everyone is different. There’s a lot of side missions, but some folks will just want to rush the main story and then hit strongholds. It’s a lot, though. Personally, I’ve only played through everything a few times. https://t.co/uXe0cXVOrj