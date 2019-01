Anthem: in arrivo oggi nuovi dettagli sulla demo pubblica, ricompensa per i giocatori VIP

Thank you for playing Anthem. The VIP Demo is now closed. Reminder that all your progress will carry over to the Open Demo. More details on the Open Demo, and the improvements that go with it, coming tomorrow. Open Demo kicks off next weekend, February 1. See you then! pic.twitter.com/cHEERXcbqE

As a further thank you, all four javelins are available now in the Forge for players who have played in this weekend’s demo. Won’t get a chance to jump in? They will be waiting for VIP participants next weekend!



Log out and back in to see them if you’re in game. pic.twitter.com/TOg24SAW7M