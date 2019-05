Anthem ha venduto sotto le aspettative, buon successo per Battlefield 5

$EA Conference Call:



- Apex Legends is the fastest growing new game from EA (Over 50m players)

- 30% of Apex players are new to EA

- Focused on delivering new content, with long term service. New legends etc...

- Plan to release on more platforms / new markets. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) 7 maggio 2019

- Apex Legends met with universal praise.

- Respawn is learning from the huge launch which led to many challenges.

- F2P business model a success, will look to create more F2P games over time.

- Will still have premium $60 titles. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) 7 maggio 2019

- More than 100m players across FIFA PC F2P and Mobile F2P

- More than half a billion minutes watched across FIFA competitive events

- Madden Bowl tournament broadcast to ESPN2. 7x more peak concurrent users than last years event. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) 7 maggio 2019