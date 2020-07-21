Apex Legends: bundle speciali in offerta; leak per contenuti a tema Portal e Half-Life
Il team di Respawn Entertainment ha annunciato ufficialmente l'avvio di uno speciale periodo di saldi su Apex Legends, con una serie di bundle esclusivi proposti per un tempo limitato.
L'account Twitter ufficiale del titolo presenta infatti l'iniziativa Summer of Plunder Sale, che risulterà attiva nel periodo compreso tra martedì 21 e martedì 28 luglio. Durante questo periodo di tempo, i giocatori potranno avere accesso a bundle dedicati ad armi esclusive, skin leggendarie e Apex Pack, il tutto ad un prezzo scontato. Nello specifico, queste sono le promozioni proposte:
- Holy Grail Bundle - 700 Apex Coin: 1 Legendary Pack, 7 Apex Pack, Golden Chalice Charm;
- Lucky Cat Bundle - 2000 Apex Coin: 25 Apex Pack, Lucky Cat Charm;
- Treasure Trove Bundle - 5000 Apex Coin: 70 Apex Pack, Rare r301;
- Voidwalker Bundle - 2500 Apex Coin: Legendary Wraith Voidwalker, Voidwalker Banner Frame, Rare Gnarly RE-45;
- Phase Shift Bundle - 1000 Apex Coin: Lifeline Blossom, Bangalore Counter-Culture, Prowler Night Light;
- Dressed to Kill Bundle - 2500 Apex Coin: Unlock Loba, Exclusive Legendary P2020 Ivory Fang, Exclusive Rare Loba Elegante;
In chiusura, ricordiamo che presto Apex Legends arriverà su piattaforme mobile.
Lay claim to the treasures you've been searching for with the Summer of Plunder Sale! Running July 21-28, the sale includes bundle deals featuring exclusive weapon & Legend skins, Apex Packs, and the return of a few favorites. 😉— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 21, 2020
👉 : https://t.co/OtdPVXOwVO pic.twitter.com/AiF07mLcyC
Altri contenuti per Apex Legends
- Apex Legends: la Stagione 6 introdurrà Ash e la nuova mappa Olympus?
- Apex Legends: inizia oggi l'evento Tesori Perduti che porta con sé nuovi buff e nerf
- Apex Legends Mobile su iOS e Android: soft launch previsto entro fine 2020
- Apex Legends: nuovo buff in arrivo per uno dei personaggi più amati
- Apex Legends su Nintendo Switch: il team soddisfatto, supporterà i sensori di movimento
Apex Legends
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 04/02/2019
- PS4 : 04/02/2019
- Xbox One : 04/02/2019
- PS4 Pro : 04/02/2019
- Xbox One X : 04/02/2019
Che voto dai a: Apex Legends
Voti: 220
Contenuti più Letti
- 31 commentiNintendo Direct Mini annunciato a sorpresa per oggi pomeriggio, lo seguiamo su Twitch
- 27 commenti20.000 dollari a Tfue e star NBA/NFL: così un ragazzino ha sperperato i soldi della madre
- 8 commentiMetal Gear Solid: il remake in Unreal Engine 4 si mostra con una boss fight
- Fortnite: il trucco per rianimare subito i compagni!
- 176 commentiPS4: l'esclusiva più bella di Sony!
- 10 commentiPokemon: Game Freak si trasferisce nella sede Nintendo
- Fortnite: Epic annuncia la skin Galaxy Scout, ecco come ottenerla
- 2 commentiNintendo Switch e Switch Lite, le nuove offerte di Unieuro su console e giochi
- 10 commentiCOD Warzone e Modern Warfare: ecco perché c'è chi accusa il gioco di essere pay to win
- 24 commentiSuper Mario non è italiano ma giapponese... incredibile, ma vero!