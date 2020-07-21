Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Apex Legends: bundle speciali in offerta; leak per contenuti a tema Portal e Half-Life

Apex Legends: bundle speciali in offerta; leak per contenuti a tema Portal e Half-Life
Il team di Respawn Entertainment ha annunciato ufficialmente l'avvio di uno speciale periodo di saldi su Apex Legends, con una serie di bundle esclusivi proposti per un tempo limitato.

L'account Twitter ufficiale del titolo presenta infatti l'iniziativa Summer of Plunder Sale, che risulterà attiva nel periodo compreso tra martedì 21 e martedì 28 luglio. Durante questo periodo di tempo, i giocatori potranno avere accesso a bundle dedicati ad armi esclusive, skin leggendarie e Apex Pack, il tutto ad un prezzo scontato. Nello specifico, queste sono le promozioni proposte:

  • Holy Grail Bundle - 700 Apex Coin: 1 Legendary Pack, 7 Apex Pack, Golden Chalice Charm;
  • Lucky Cat Bundle - 2000 Apex Coin: 25 Apex Pack, Lucky Cat Charm;
  • Treasure Trove Bundle - 5000 Apex Coin: 70 Apex Pack, Rare r301;
  • Voidwalker Bundle - 2500 Apex Coin: Legendary Wraith Voidwalker, Voidwalker Banner Frame, Rare Gnarly RE-45;
  • Phase Shift Bundle - 1000 Apex Coin: Lifeline Blossom, Bangalore Counter-Culture, Prowler Night Light;
  • Dressed to Kill Bundle - 2500 Apex Coin: Unlock Loba, Exclusive Legendary P2020 Ivory Fang, Exclusive Rare Loba Elegante;
In aggiunta, sembra che EA abbia erroneamente pubblicato un post ora rimosso nel quale venivano annunciati alcuni speciali contenuti a tema Half-Life e Portal, in arrivo in seguito all'approdo di Apex Legends su Steam.

In chiusura, ricordiamo che presto Apex Legends arriverà su piattaforme mobile.

FONTE: DotEsports
Apex Legends Global Series: il futuro dell'eSport secondo EA e Respawn

Contenuti più Letti