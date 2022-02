Apex Legends continua a crescere, numeri in aumento per il gioco di Respawn

EA Conference Call:



- 28 million new players joined Apex Legends in the past year.

- Expect the game to reach $1 billion in net bookings this fiscal year (April 21 - March 22)

- MAUs were up 30% YoY

- Huge year for the game

- Soft launching Apex Legends Mobile soon. pic.twitter.com/eO6xTH9Jq7