Apex Legends: ultima patch e skin di Jedi Fallen Order disponibili anche su PS4 e One

In celebration of the launch of #JediFallenOrder , we’re releasing the BD-1-inspired, “BP-1 Pathfinder skin.” To claim the skin, simply log in to Apex Legends from Dec 3 – Jan 14. Congratulations once again to the Jedi team here at Respawn! ❤ pic.twitter.com/Y075K3VjtF

We're happy to report that the patch for consoles has also gone live. Players can now enjoy progression updates, friendly fire in Firing Range, and more across all platforms.



Thank you all for your patience with this one. Apologies for the delay!