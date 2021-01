Arkane, non solo Deathloop: il team di Dishonored e Prey lavora a un altro gioco

Harvey Smith (creator of Deus Ex and Dishonored, Arkane Studios):



"At the end of Dishonored 2, I returned to Arkane Studios Austin. I'm not on Deathloop, I'm working on something else, working with those who made Dishonored and Prey."