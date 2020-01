In arrivo un lanciafiamme con l'aggiornamento di Battlefield V?

New description for the unreleased 🔥 Einstossflammenwerfer in #BattlefieldV arrived with Patch 5.2: "A hand held, disposable, flamethrower firing a short burst of flame that can devastate individual infantry targets." Short gameplay footage for everyone unaware of this gadget: pic.twitter.com/csptH6lmwy

Unreleased weapon set for Chapter 6 on the Ithaca M37 shotgun in #BattlefieldV:



🇺🇸 US Flag (working title)



It comes with a custom 3x medium range scope as default setup for this shotgun. We'll see if this is really a valid option. The set is also available for the M2 Carbine. pic.twitter.com/mBmgvIal0h