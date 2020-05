Aspettando il prossimo Batman, Rocksteady pubblica nuove concept art

Ra’s al Ghul, the Leader of the League of Assassins, is one of Batman’s oldest and most dangerous foes. In this concept from Batman : Arkham City we see him suspended above one of the few remaining Lazarus Pits that have allowed him to live for centuries. pic.twitter.com/hdTsrzCxTv — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) May 5, 2020

In these concepts for Batman: Arkham Asylum we see the formerly deactivated pumping stations. Once Joker took control of the island, these stations were reactivated with a new sinister purpose in mind. pic.twitter.com/S7K6AbpXSK — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) May 1, 2020