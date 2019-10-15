5.8
Assassin's Creed 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Far Cry 4 tra gli sconti Xbox della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold con nuove offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, con sconti e promozioni valide fino al 22 ottobre. Di seguito la lista completa delle offerte su Xbox Store.
Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo A Way Out, Assassin's Creed Chronicles, Assassin's Creed 3, Far Cry 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Just Cause 4, LEGO City Undercover, Pillars of Eternity e Oceanhorn, solamente per citarne alcuni:
Offerte Xbox One
- A Way Out Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One Game 50% Franchise SaleSale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Bloody Shooters Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Carnival Games Xbox One Game 65% DWG
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Digerati Nerdook Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Earthlock Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 55% Publisher Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight
- Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Late Shift Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- LEGO City Undercover Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
- Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- MXGP 2019 The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack Add-On 67% Franchise Sale
Sconti più limitati invece su Xbox 360, con offerte incentrate in particolar modo sulla serie Assassin's Creed con giochi, espansioni e DLC in vendita a prezzo scontato.
