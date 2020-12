Assassin's Creed: in arrivo due nuovi giochi ambientati in Francia e Cina?

(Rumor) Next Assassin's Creed is coming out in early 2022 and going to be a budget title set in France during the 100 years war. The game is meant to hold us over until AC: China in 2023



This rumor comes from 4chan so you know the drill.