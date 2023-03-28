Assassin's Creed, Batman, LEGO e Forza Horizon tra i nuovi giochi in sconto su Xbox Store
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti dedicati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno acquistare una valanga di giochi per Xbox Series X/S a prezzo scontato per sette giorni.
Tra i nuovi giochi in offerta troviamo Forza Horizon 5, LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker, Thimbleweed Park, Batman Arkham Knight, Assassin's Creed Valhalla e tanti altri.
Xbox Store Deals with Gold
- Fishing Planet – Advanced Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Starter Pack Sale
- Fishing Planet – Deluxe Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Starter Pack Sale
- Fishing Planet – Golden Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Starter Pack Sale
- Flat Heroes PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Four Kings Casino: All-In Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Four Kings Casino: Double Down Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Point & Click Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Back to School Costume Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Point & Click Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Fantasy Costume Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Way of the Sword Costume Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Galaxy Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Genesis Noir Xbox Game Pass 60% Point & Click Sale
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Point & Click Sale
- Gorogoa Smart Delivery 70% Point & Click Sale
- GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Headliner: NoviNews Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Point & Click Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Hidden Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Point & Click Sale
- Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50% Point & Click Sale
- Indiecalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Point & Click Sale
- Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Point & Click Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Iron Crypticle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Jump and Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- [PROTOTYPE] Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- A Memoir Blue Xbox Game Pass 25% Point & Click Sale
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun Smart Delivery 40% Point & Click Sale
- Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader Add-On 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Point & Click Sale
- Adios Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Point & Click Sale
- Afterglitch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Point & Click Sale
- Almost My Floor Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Point & Click Sale
- Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Point & Click Sale
- AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Point & Click Sale
- AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Armikrog Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Point & Click Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75%
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: 2022 Bassmaster Classic Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80% Franchise Hits Sale
- Best Month Ever! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Point & Click Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Point & Click Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Point & Click Sale
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Add-On 33% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 40% Franchise Hits Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Brawl Chess + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Bullet Beat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Butterflies Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Point & Click Sale
- Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Castlestorm Ii Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Point & Click Sale
- Catie in MeowmeowLand Smart Delivery 50% Point & Click Sale
- Chef’s Tail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Point & Click Sale
- Chinatown Detective Agency Xbox Game Pass 40% Point & Click Sale
- Cinders PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Point & Click Sale
- Citizen Sleeper Xbox Game Pass 30% Point & Click Sale
- Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Cotton Games’ New Game Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 60% Point & Click Sale
- Crossout – Insomnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crossout — Biter Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crossout — Cleaner Starter Pack Add-On 50% Starter Pack Sale
- Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Cymatically Muffed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Dakar Desert Rally Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Hits Sale
- Dark Grim Mariupolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Point & Click Sale
- Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 70% Franchise Hits Sale
Gli sconti sono validi fino al 3 aprile 2023, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
