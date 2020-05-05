Assassin's Creed e giochi Bandai Namco guidano i nuovi sconti Xbox One!
Come ogni martedì, si presentano puntuali le nuove promozioni attive su Xbox Store, nell'ambito delle iniziative attivate con Deals With Gold e gli sconti dei Publisher.
Decisamente numerose le proposte legate ai giochi Xbox One, con sconti attivi su moltissimi giochi Bandai Namco e adatti al divertimenti in famiglia, per agevolare l'intrattenimento domestico ai tempi del distanziamento sociale da Coronavirus. In attesa del nuovo capitolo della saga, sono inoltre in sconto tutti i titoli della serie Assassin's Creed! A tal proposito, ricordiamo che il primo gamepaly trailer di Assassin's Creed Valhalla sarà mostrato all'Inside Xbox di giovedì 7 maggio. Per ingannare l'attesa, sulle pagine di Everyeye trovate un approfondimento dedicato alla storia e cultura dei Vichinghi.
- 7th Sector Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- 8-Bit Armies Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
- Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- AereA Xbox One Game 90% Family Time Sale
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Armikrog Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 2000 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 4500 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 700 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Large Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Medium Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Small Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
- Awesome Pea Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Babylon 2055 Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% DWG
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- Black Paradox Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 25% Family Time Sale
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Cardpocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- Catastronauts Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Classic Snake Adventures Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Coffee Talk Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- Creature in the Well Xbox Game Pass 25% Family Time Sale
- Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Family Time Sale
- Death Road to Canada Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Death Squared Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Time Sale
- Digerati Family Friendly Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- Digerati Puzzle/Use Your Brain Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
- DreamBall Xbox One Game 35% Family Time Sale
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 85% Family Time Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Explosive Jake Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- Fe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
- Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
- Freedom Finger Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
- Gem Smashers Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Glass Masquerade 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
- Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox Game Pass 55% DWG
- Grow Up Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Hidden Through Time Xbox One Game 20% Family Time Sale
- Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
- Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Infinite Adventures Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Ink Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Family Time Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
- Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale Jump Force – Characters Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2020 Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
- Kine Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Kung-Fu for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- Legendary Eleven Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Little Nightmares Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
- Lumini Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Lumo Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Magical Brickout Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
- Meow Motors Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
- Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass Add-On 60% Family Time Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Time Sale
- My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K20 Xbox Game Pass 67% Family Time Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
- NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Paladins Champions Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 + 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Paladins Season Pass 2019 + 2020 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Party Arcade Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
- Peggle 2 Xbox One Game 90% Family Time Sale
- Petoons Party Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Pig Eat Ball Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Project CARS 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Quantic Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- RIDE Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Risk Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Riverbond Xbox Game Pass 45% Family Time Sale Scrabble Xbox One Game 35% Family Time Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Shantae: Costume Pack Add-On 75% DWG
- Shape Up Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Family Time Sale
- Shiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
- Smoots World Cup Tennis Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Snake Pass Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
- Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Sparkle Unleashed Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale
- Strange Brigade Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Stretch Arcade Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
- Subject 13 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- The Adventure Pals Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
- The Office Quest Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The VideoKid Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Time Sale
- Threes! Xbox One Game 33% Family Time Sale
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Family Time Sale
- Tricky Towers Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
- UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Family Time Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
- Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Family Time Sale
- Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Time Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
- Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
- Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One Game 30% Family Time Sale Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
- Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
- Zombie Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a sale on a number of @BandaiNamcoUS and @assassinscreed titles https://t.co/oHiql0PKQs— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 5, 2020
