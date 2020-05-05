Assassin's Creed e giochi Bandai Namco guidano i nuovi sconti Xbox One!

Come ogni martedì, si presentano puntuali le nuove promozioni attive su Xbox Store, nell'ambito delle iniziative attivate con Deals With Gold e gli sconti dei Publisher.

Decisamente numerose le proposte legate ai giochi Xbox One, con sconti attivi su moltissimi giochi Bandai Namco e adatti al divertimenti in famiglia, per agevolare l'intrattenimento domestico ai tempi del distanziamento sociale da Coronavirus. In attesa del nuovo capitolo della saga, sono inoltre in sconto tutti i titoli della serie Assassin's Creed! A tal proposito, ricordiamo che il primo gamepaly trailer di Assassin's Creed Valhalla sarà mostrato all'Inside Xbox di giovedì 7 maggio. Per ingannare l'attesa, sulle pagine di Everyeye trovate un approfondimento dedicato alla storia e cultura dei Vichinghi.

7th Sector Xbox One Game 30% DWG

8-Bit Armies Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale

Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

AereA Xbox One Game 90% Family Time Sale

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Armikrog Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 2000 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 4500 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 700 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Large Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Medium Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Small Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution Add-On 70% Franchise Sale

Awesome Pea Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Babylon 2055 Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% DWG

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale

Black Paradox Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 25% Family Time Sale

Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Cardpocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

Catastronauts Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Classic Snake Adventures Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale

Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

Coffee Talk Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

Creature in the Well Xbox Game Pass 25% Family Time Sale

Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG

de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Family Time Sale

Death Road to Canada Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Death Squared Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Time Sale

Digerati Family Friendly Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

Digerati Puzzle/Use Your Brain Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale

DreamBall Xbox One Game 35% Family Time Sale

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 85% Family Time Sale

EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Explosive Jake Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale

Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale

Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale

Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale

Fe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG

Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG

Freedom Finger Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale

Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale

Gem Smashers Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Glass Masquerade 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG

Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox Game Pass 55% DWG

Grow Up Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Hidden Through Time Xbox One Game 20% Family Time Sale

Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale

Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Infinite Adventures Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Ink Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Family Time Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale

Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale Jump Force – Characters Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale

Just Dance 2020 Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale

Kine Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Kung-Fu for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

Legendary Eleven Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Little Nightmares Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale

Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale

Lumini Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Lumo Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Magical Brickout Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale

Meow Motors Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale

Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale

Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass Add-On 60% Family Time Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale

My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Time Sale

My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

NBA 2K20 Xbox Game Pass 67% Family Time Sale

Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale

NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale

Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG

PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Paladins Champions Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 + 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Paladins Season Pass 2019 + 2020 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

Party Arcade Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale

Peggle 2 Xbox One Game 90% Family Time Sale

Petoons Party Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Pig Eat Ball Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Project CARS 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Quantic Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

RIDE Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Risk Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Riverbond Xbox Game Pass 45% Family Time Sale Scrabble Xbox One Game 35% Family Time Sale

Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Shantae: Costume Pack Add-On 75% DWG

Shape Up Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Family Time Sale

Shiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale

Smoots World Cup Tennis Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Snake Pass Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale

Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

SOULCALIBUR VI – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Sparkle Unleashed Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale

Strange Brigade Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Stretch Arcade Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale

Subject 13 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale

TEKKEN 7 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

The Adventure Pals Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale

The Office Quest Xbox One Game 25% DWG

The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

The VideoKid Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Time Sale

Threes! Xbox One Game 33% Family Time Sale

Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Family Time Sale

Tricky Towers Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale

Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale

Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale

UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Family Time Sale

UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale

Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Family Time Sale

Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Time Sale

Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale

Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG

Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One Game 30% Family Time Sale Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale

Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG

Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale

Zombie Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Come di consueto, le promozioni sono attive per un periodo di tempo limitato e si concluderanno in data 11 maggio.