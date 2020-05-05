Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Assassin's Creed e giochi Bandai Namco guidano i nuovi sconti Xbox One!

Come ogni martedì, si presentano puntuali le nuove promozioni attive su Xbox Store, nell'ambito delle iniziative attivate con Deals With Gold e gli sconti dei Publisher.

Decisamente numerose le proposte legate ai giochi Xbox One, con sconti attivi su moltissimi giochi Bandai Namco e adatti al divertimenti in famiglia, per agevolare l'intrattenimento domestico ai tempi del distanziamento sociale da Coronavirus. In attesa del nuovo capitolo della saga, sono inoltre in sconto tutti i titoli della serie Assassin's Creed! A tal proposito, ricordiamo che il primo gamepaly trailer di Assassin's Creed Valhalla sarà mostrato all'Inside Xbox di giovedì 7 maggio. Per ingannare l'attesa, sulle pagine di Everyeye trovate un approfondimento dedicato alla storia e cultura dei Vichinghi.

  • 7th Sector Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • 8-Bit Armies Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • AereA Xbox One Game 90% Family Time Sale
  • Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Armikrog Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 2000 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 4500 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 700 Erudito Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Large Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Medium Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Helix Credit Small Pack Add-On 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 67% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution Add-On 70% Franchise Sale
  • Awesome Pea Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Babylon 2055 Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% DWG
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Black Paradox Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 25% Family Time Sale
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Cardpocalypse Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • Catastronauts Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Classic Snake Adventures Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Coffee Talk Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • Creature in the Well Xbox Game Pass 25% Family Time Sale
  • Dark Souls III Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
  • de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Family Time Sale
  • Death Road to Canada Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Death Squared Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Time Sale
  • Digerati Family Friendly Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • Digerati Puzzle/Use Your Brain Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
  • DreamBall Xbox One Game 35% Family Time Sale
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One Game 85% Family Time Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Explosive Jake Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Fe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • FIFA The Journey Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
  • Flockers Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
  • Freedom Finger Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Gem Smashers Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Glass Masquerade 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
  • Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox Game Pass 55% DWG
  • Grow Up Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Hidden Through Time Xbox One Game 20% Family Time Sale
  • Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Infinite Adventures Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Ink Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Insane Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Family Time Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
  • Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale Jump Force – Characters Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
  • Just Dance 2020 Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
  • Kine Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Kung-Fu for Kinect Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • Legendary Eleven Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Little Nightmares Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Publisher Sale
  • Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Lumini Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Lumo Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Magical Brickout Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • Meow Motors Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
  • Minesweeper Genius Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Deal Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass Add-On 60% Family Time Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Time Sale
  • My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K20 Xbox Game Pass 67% Family Time Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Paladins Champions Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 + 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Paladins Season Pass 2019 + 2020 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Party Arcade Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Family Time Sale
  • Peggle 2 Xbox One Game 90% Family Time Sale
  • Petoons Party Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Pig Eat Ball Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Project CARS 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Quantic Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • RIDE Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Risk Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Riverbond Xbox Game Pass 45% Family Time Sale Scrabble Xbox One Game 35% Family Time Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Shantae: Costume Pack Add-On 75% DWG
  • Shape Up Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Family Time Sale
  • Shiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
  • Smoots World Cup Tennis Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Snake Pass Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • SOULCALIBUR VI – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Sparkle Unleashed Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale
  • Strange Brigade Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Stretch Arcade Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 70% Family Time Sale
  • Subject 13 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Family Time Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • The Adventure Pals Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Office Quest Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The VideoKid Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Time Sale
  • Threes! Xbox One Game 33% Family Time Sale
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Family Time Sale
  • Tricky Towers Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Family Time Sale
  • Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One Game 50% Family Time Sale
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Family Time Sale
  • UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
  • Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Family Time Sale
  • Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Time Sale
  • Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 80% Family Time Sale
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
  • Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast Xbox One Game 30% Family Time Sale Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 40% Family Time Sale
  • Woven the Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG
  • Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Zombie Pinball Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
Come di consueto, le promozioni sono attive per un periodo di tempo limitato e si concluderanno in data 11 maggio.
