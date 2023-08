Assassin's Creed Mirage avrà microtransazioni e acquisti in-game?

#AssassinsCreed Mirage has been rated in Germany!



The rating's translation cites the game contains options to purchase additional content directly such as



▪️ Bonus Levels

▪️ Skins

▪️ Virtual Coins

▪️ In-game Currency

▪️ Subscriptions

▪️ Upgrades (such as disabling advertising) pic.twitter.com/HwY0nZAOhl