Assassin's Creed Odyssey: nuova nave leggendaria e il Pacchetto Legislatore

The Glory of the Law is available now! #AssassinsCreedOdyssey



Defeating the ship will reward the following:

✔️ XP

✔️ Drachmae

✔️ 40 Orichalcum

✔️ Glory of the Law ship skin pic.twitter.com/2tv8gmkcJN — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 30, 2019

The greatest heroes always come back to save their homelands in times of war.



The Lawgiver Character pack is now available and contains a gear set, a mount, and an axe! #AssassinsCreedOdyssey pic.twitter.com/oc6CGYIVCR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 30, 2019