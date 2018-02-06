Everyeye.it

Assassin's Creed Origins e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana per tutti gli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE. Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Far Cry 4, The Sims 4 Console Edition e Okami HD.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Artifex Mundi Adventure Collection Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Artifex Mundi First Encounter Bundle Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 20% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Assault Android Cactus Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 75% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 70% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game 60% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Season Pass Add-On 50% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack 1 Add-On 40% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pack Set Add-On 50% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Anime Month
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass Add-On 50% Anime Month
  • Enigmatis Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Eventide Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • For Honor Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pub Sale
  • For Honor Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
  • For Honor Season Pass Add-On 35% Pub Sale
  • For Honor Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pub Sale
  • Forza Horizon 2 Furious 7 Car Pack Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 VIP Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Add-On 20% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack Add-On 60% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 VIP Add-On 50% DWG
  • Grim Legends Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Just Dance 2018 Xbox One Game 40% Pub Sale
  • Knight Squad Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Lost Grimoires Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Nightmares from the Deep Bundle Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Nightmares from the Deep Collection Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Pub Sale
  • Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 20% Pub Sale
  • Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Steel Rain X Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Steep Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Pub Sale
  • Steep Road to the Olympics Add-On 20% Pub Sale
  • Steep Season Pass Add-On 50% Pub Sale
  • Steep – Winter Games Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
  • Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Pub Sale
  • Strider Xbox One Game 67% Anime Month
  • The Crew Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • The Sims 4 Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • The Surge: A Walk in the Park Add-On 15% DWG
  • The Surge: Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 30% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Toy Soldiers: War Chest Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • UNO Xbox One Game 50% Pub Sale
  • Valley Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 67% Pub Sale
  • Watch Dogs2 Xbox One Game 70% Pub Sale
  • Watch_Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 60% Pub Sale
  • Okami HD Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Mont

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Assassin’s Creed Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Back Compat 50% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass Add-On 70% Pub Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
  • Asura’s Wrath Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
  • BlazBlue CS Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • BlazBlue Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Arcade 75% Pub Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack Add-On 75% DWG
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 67% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT Pack 1 Add-On 50% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse GT Pack 2 Add-On 50% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Resurrection ‘F’ Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Far Cry 2 Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Back Compat 70% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67% Pub Sale
  • FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Pub Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Handball 16 Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • I Am Alive Back Compat 70% Pub Sale
  • Nsruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Outland Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • Puzzle Fighter HD Arcade 75% DWG
  • Rainbow Six Vegas Back Compat 67% Pub Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • Rayman Legends Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • Rayman Origins Back Compat 70% Pub Sale
  • Remember Me Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Rock of the Dead Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Scourge: Outbreak Blindside Multiplayer Map Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Scourge: Outbreak Arcade 50% DWG
  • Splinter Cell Conviction Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • Strider Arcade 67% DWG
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Arcade 67% DWG
  • The UnderGarden Arcade 50% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Trials Evolution Arcade 67% Pub Sale
  • Trials Fusion Arcade 67% Pub Sale
  • Trials HD Back Compat 60% Pub Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Games On Demand 60% Pub Sale
  • Watch Dogs Games On Demand 67% Pub Sale
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Games On Demand 80%

Le offerte indicate sono valide da oggi e fino al 12 febbraio per tutti gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

