Assassin's Creed Valhalla, incassi superiori dell'80% rispetto a Odyssey: i dati Ubisoft

- Far Cry 6 playtime up 45% over Far Cry 5. No actual comment on sales, so must be down over FC5.

- To launch in FY23 (April '22 - March '23): Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones as well as more exciting games. pic.twitter.com/5DMmtNU3M5