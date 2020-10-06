Da Assassin's Creed a Wasteland 3 e Mad Max: nuovi sconti sui giochi Xbox One!
Anche a ottobre, martedì è sinonimo di nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, con l'avvio di interessanti promozioni sullo store digitale verdecrociato, tra iniziative dei publisher e Deals With Gold.
Tra le offerte più interessanti, segnaliamo la disponibilità di sconti per ogni capitolo della serie di Assassin's Creed. In attesa del debutto di Assassin's Creed Valhalla, gli utenti Xbox One possono recuperare i precedenti capitoli con tagli di prezzo sostanziosi che arrivano sino al 75%. Presenti all'appello anche uscite recenti, come l'apprezzato Wasteland 3 proposto a €41,99, o titoli indie, quali Windbound, scontato del 20%. In sconto anche Mad Max e Mortal Kombat 11. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo delle promozioni attive su giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360:
Sconti Giochi Xbox One
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- BLEED 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2018 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Hyper Jam Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- JackQuest Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 55% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Pixel Gladiator Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Redout – Mars Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Redout – Space Exploration Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Restless Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- RIDE 3 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- Shiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Train Sim World: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
- Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
- Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- War Theatre Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
- Whipseey and the Lost Atlas Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Windbound Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
- Alone In The Dark Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 75% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including discounts on a number of titles published by @wbgames https://t.co/NPFr6bhdAS— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 6, 2020
