Atomic Heart: trapela la lista completa dei Trofei su PS4 e PS5

Atomic Heart: trapela la lista completa dei Trofei su PS4 e PS5
Il sito PowerPyx ha svelato la lista dei Trofei di Atomic Heart, il BioShock russo permette di ottenere un totale di 42 Trofei così suddivisi: uno di platino, tre d'oro, otto d'argento e ben 30 di bronzo. Ecco l'elenco completo.

Da notare come siano presenti anche Trofei legati alla difficoltà, dunque non basterà completare Atomic Heart a livello normale per sbloccare tutte le ricompense.

Trofei di Atomic Heart

The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes - Platino
Unlock all trophies

Strike - Argento
Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues

Medium Rare - Bronzo
Kill Belyash

Make It Go Round - Bronzo
Kill Hedgie

Plyusch Rush - Bronzo
Kill Plyusch

Show’s Over - Bronzo
Kill Natasha

Dew Point - Bronzo
Kill Dewdrop

Murderous Beauty trophy - Argento
Kill Twins

Chop Chop Chop - Argento
Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Happy Polymerization Day! - Bronzo
Fly out of Chelomey

Pistils and Stamens - Bronzo
Get out of Vavilov

Tickets, Please! - Bronzo
Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement - Bronzo
Clear the VDNH complex

Curtain - Bronzo
Finish a theater performance

Medical Checkup - Bronzo
Get to a hospital

Freedom Reflex - Bronzo
Explore Pavlov

Kommunism 2.0 - Bronzo
Find out the AoC’s secret

Atomic Heart - Oro
Complete the game in Hardcore mode

Artisan - Bronzo
Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Weapon Master - Bronzo
Create five types of weapons

Lord of War - Argento
Collect all weapons

Chemist - Bronzo
Craft consumables of all types

Polymerization - Argento
Collect 100 jelly

Apple Pie - Bronzo
Pick all apples in Limbo

The Great Inventor - Bronzo
Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level

Lefthand Mastery trophy
Fully upgrade one skill tree

How Can I Help You? - Bronzo
Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Beast Friend - Argento
Find all talking dead animals

The Necromancer - Argento
Talk to every dead

Burning Ears - Oro
Find all Chirpers

More Than Profit - Argento
Find all Lootyagins

Explorer - Bronzo
Find a testing ground

Clean-up - Oro
Complete all testing grounds

Scanner - Bronzo
Scan all mobs

Avatar - Bronzo
Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Hothead - Bronzo
Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol

Below Zero - Bronzo
Freeze a Vova mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Interrupted - Bronzo
Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant

Bull’s Eye! - Bronzo
Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous - Bronzo
Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies

Triple Penetration - Bronzo
Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Hands on the Hood - Bronzo
Hit 20 enemies by a car

Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla nostra prova di Atomic Heart ricordandovi che il gioco sarà disponibile dal 21 febbraio su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, dal day one anche su Game Pass.

FONTE: Power Pyx
