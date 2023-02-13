Atomic Heart: trapela la lista completa dei Trofei su PS4 e PS5
Davide Leoni
Il sito PowerPyx ha svelato la lista dei Trofei di Atomic Heart, il BioShock russo permette di ottenere un totale di 42 Trofei così suddivisi: uno di platino, tre d'oro, otto d'argento e ben 30 di bronzo. Ecco l'elenco completo.
Da notare come siano presenti anche Trofei legati alla difficoltà, dunque non basterà completare Atomic Heart a livello normale per sbloccare tutte le ricompense.
Trofei di Atomic Heart
The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes - Platino
Unlock all trophies
Strike - Argento
Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues
Medium Rare - Bronzo
Kill Belyash
Make It Go Round - Bronzo
Kill Hedgie
Plyusch Rush - Bronzo
Kill Plyusch
Show’s Over - Bronzo
Kill Natasha
Dew Point - Bronzo
Kill Dewdrop
Murderous Beauty trophy - Argento
Kill Twins
Chop Chop Chop - Argento
Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
Happy Polymerization Day! - Bronzo
Fly out of Chelomey
Pistils and Stamens - Bronzo
Get out of Vavilov
Tickets, Please! - Bronzo
Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
Quite an Achievement - Bronzo
Clear the VDNH complex
Curtain - Bronzo
Finish a theater performance
Medical Checkup - Bronzo
Get to a hospital
Freedom Reflex - Bronzo
Explore Pavlov
Kommunism 2.0 - Bronzo
Find out the AoC’s secret
Atomic Heart - Oro
Complete the game in Hardcore mode
Artisan - Bronzo
Create a weapon in a crafting machine
Weapon Master - Bronzo
Create five types of weapons
Lord of War - Argento
Collect all weapons
Chemist - Bronzo
Craft consumables of all types
Polymerization - Argento
Collect 100 jelly
Apple Pie - Bronzo
Pick all apples in Limbo
The Great Inventor - Bronzo
Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
Lefthand Mastery trophy
Fully upgrade one skill tree
How Can I Help You? - Bronzo
Use a phone booth at Chelomey
Beast Friend - Argento
Find all talking dead animals
The Necromancer - Argento
Talk to every dead
Burning Ears - Oro
Find all Chirpers
More Than Profit - Argento
Find all Lootyagins
Explorer - Bronzo
Find a testing ground
Clean-up - Oro
Complete all testing grounds
Scanner - Bronzo
Scan all mobs
Avatar - Bronzo
Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
Hothead - Bronzo
Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
Below Zero - Bronzo
Freeze a Vova mid-air
Assimilation Procedure Interrupted - Bronzo
Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant
Bull’s Eye! - Bronzo
Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
Alcoholics Anonymous - Bronzo
Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies
Triple Penetration - Bronzo
Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
Hands on the Hood - Bronzo
Hit 20 enemies by a car
Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla nostra prova di Atomic Heart ricordandovi che il gioco sarà disponibile dal 21 febbraio su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, dal day one anche su Game Pass.
Atomic Heart
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 21/02/2023
- Xbox One : 21/02/2023
- PS4 : 21/02/2023
- PS5 : 21/02/2023
- Xbox Series X : 21/02/2023
- Xbox One X : 21/02/2023
- PS4 Pro : 21/02/2023
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Mundfish
- Publisher: Mundfish
