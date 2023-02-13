Atomic Heart: trapela la lista completa dei Trofei su PS4 e PS5

Il sito PowerPyx ha svelato la lista dei Trofei di Atomic Heart, il BioShock russo permette di ottenere un totale di 42 Trofei così suddivisi: uno di platino, tre d'oro, otto d'argento e ben 30 di bronzo. Ecco l'elenco completo.

Da notare come siano presenti anche Trofei legati alla difficoltà, dunque non basterà completare Atomic Heart a livello normale per sbloccare tutte le ricompense.

Trofei di Atomic Heart

The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes - Platino

Unlock all trophies

Strike - Argento

Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues

Medium Rare - Bronzo

Kill Belyash

Make It Go Round - Bronzo

Kill Hedgie

Plyusch Rush - Bronzo

Kill Plyusch

Show’s Over - Bronzo

Kill Natasha

Dew Point - Bronzo

Kill Dewdrop

Murderous Beauty trophy - Argento

Kill Twins

Chop Chop Chop - Argento

Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Happy Polymerization Day! - Bronzo

Fly out of Chelomey

Pistils and Stamens - Bronzo

Get out of Vavilov

Tickets, Please! - Bronzo

Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement - Bronzo

Clear the VDNH complex

Curtain - Bronzo

Finish a theater performance

Medical Checkup - Bronzo

Get to a hospital

Freedom Reflex - Bronzo

Explore Pavlov

Kommunism 2.0 - Bronzo

Find out the AoC’s secret

Atomic Heart - Oro

Complete the game in Hardcore mode

Artisan - Bronzo

Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Weapon Master - Bronzo

Create five types of weapons

Lord of War - Argento

Collect all weapons

Chemist - Bronzo

Craft consumables of all types

Polymerization - Argento

Collect 100 jelly

Apple Pie - Bronzo

Pick all apples in Limbo

The Great Inventor - Bronzo

Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level

Lefthand Mastery trophy

Fully upgrade one skill tree

How Can I Help You? - Bronzo

Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Beast Friend - Argento

Find all talking dead animals

The Necromancer - Argento

Talk to every dead

Burning Ears - Oro

Find all Chirpers

More Than Profit - Argento

Find all Lootyagins

Explorer - Bronzo

Find a testing ground

Clean-up - Oro

Complete all testing grounds

Scanner - Bronzo

Scan all mobs

Avatar - Bronzo

Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Hothead - Bronzo

Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol

Below Zero - Bronzo

Freeze a Vova mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Interrupted - Bronzo

Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant

Bull’s Eye! - Bronzo

Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous - Bronzo

Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies

Triple Penetration - Bronzo

Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Hands on the Hood - Bronzo

Hit 20 enemies by a car

Per saperne di più vi rimandiamo alla nostra prova di Atomic Heart ricordandovi che il gioco sarà disponibile dal 21 febbraio su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, dal day one anche su Game Pass.