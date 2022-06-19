Auguri a The Last of Us Part 2, oggi compie 2 anni! I messaggi di Naugthy Dog e Druckmann
Antonio Izzo
Oggi è un giorno davvero speciale: The Last of Us Part 2, lanciato originariamente su PlayStation 4 il 19 giugno 2020, festeggia il suo secondo anniversario!
I primi a celebrare quest'importante ricorrenza sono ovviamente stati i ragazzi di Naughty Dog che, oltre a ringraziare i membri dello studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment, i propri partner e tutti i fan per il supporto, hanno anche ricordato che proprio quest'anno The Last of Us Part 2 ha raggiunto quota 10 milioni di copie vendute. Non poteva certamente mancare il messaggio di Neil Druckmann, che ha augurato buon compleanno al suo "kiddo" e condiviso una foto d'annata con i Co-Director Kurt Margenau e Anthony Newman, i quali adesso "vivono con la pressione costante di dare il proprio massimo" dopo l'incredibile successo di critica e di pubblico del gioco, che ha conquistato ben 321 premi Game of the Year. Ai festeggiamenti si sono uniti anche i fan, alcuni dei quali hanno contribuito con delle fan art celebrative. Ne trovate alcune allegate in calce a questa notizia.
La serie di Naughty Dog lascerà il segno anche in questo 2022, dal momento che il 2 settembre verrà lanciato su PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part I, remake del primo, indimenticabile capitolo.
Happy birthday, kiddo. Could not be prouder of the game and the team that pulled it off! https://t.co/EsRoOJzRMI— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 18, 2022
Shout out to my The Last of Us Part II co-directors, @kurtmargenau & @BadData_ (seen here in baby form!) Happy 2-year TLoU2 anniversary! Now you live under the constant pressure of having to top yourselves! Ahahahah! 😈 pic.twitter.com/wVaim7Kd89— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 18, 2022
“We’ve got a family… she doesn’t get to be more important than that.”— DafnaWinchester (@DafnaWinchester) June 18, 2022
It’s #thelastofuspart2 second anniversary 🖤
Forever grateful to @Naughty_Dog for this story pic.twitter.com/eUiYOkTk3q
Happy 2nd anniversary to The Last of Us Part 2! pic.twitter.com/mGD7MXDvW5— David ミ☆ (@IconicNephilim) June 19, 2022
2 years ago The Last of Us Part II was released. Happy birthday my favorite game of all time!🌿 #TheLastOfUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/AtVB0vqls0— scarletcolour 🇺🇦 (@scarletcolour) June 19, 2022
Altri contenuti per The Last of Us Parte 2
- The Last of Us Parte II ha venduto oltre 10 milioni di copie, lo conferma Neil Druckman
- Qual è il cognome di Ellie in The Last of Us?
- The Last Of Us: dove è ambientata la serie Naughty Dog per PS4 e PS5?
- The Last of Us Online, non aspettatevi Fazioni: potrebbe essere più grosso secondo Grubb
- 8 giochi perfetti secondo il creatore di The Last of Us: la lista di Neil Druckmann
The Last of Us Parte 2
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 19/06/2020
- PS4 Pro : 19/06/2020
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Che voto dai a: The Last of Us Parte 2
Voti: 638
Contenuti più Letti
- Hogwarts Legacy: le edizioni PS4, Xbox One e Series X preordinabili a 49,80 euro
- Persona: un cosplay di Ann Takamaki versione Panther per celebrare l'uscita su PC
- Xbox Series X è di nuovo acquistabile su Amazon, pochissimi pezzi disponibili
- 14 commentiNintendo Direct di giugno, tra data e 'grande sorpresa': lo strano caso del falso insider
- 6 commentiXbox e PC Game Pass, sorpresa: disponibile un nuovo gioco gratis, è un GDR horror
- Diablo Immortal: come ottenere tanta esperienza e raggiungere velocemente il livello 60
- 5 commentiSconti Nintendo: i migliori giochi per Switch in offerta a meno di 2 euro
- 12 commentiPS5: giudice ordina a Sony di cambiare tutte le versioni Digital vendute in Russia
- 7 commentiGiochi PC in grande sconto: ricche offerte su Steam, anche a meno di 5 euro
- 170 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Rebirth: cosa sappiamo sulla seconda parte di FF7 Remake?