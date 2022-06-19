Auguri a The Last of Us Part 2, oggi compie 2 anni! I messaggi di Naugthy Dog e Druckmann

Oggi è un giorno davvero speciale: The Last of Us Part 2, lanciato originariamente su PlayStation 4 il 19 giugno 2020, festeggia il suo secondo anniversario!

I primi a celebrare quest'importante ricorrenza sono ovviamente stati i ragazzi di Naughty Dog che, oltre a ringraziare i membri dello studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment, i propri partner e tutti i fan per il supporto, hanno anche ricordato che proprio quest'anno The Last of Us Part 2 ha raggiunto quota 10 milioni di copie vendute. Non poteva certamente mancare il messaggio di Neil Druckmann, che ha augurato buon compleanno al suo "kiddo" e condiviso una foto d'annata con i Co-Director Kurt Margenau e Anthony Newman, i quali adesso "vivono con la pressione costante di dare il proprio massimo" dopo l'incredibile successo di critica e di pubblico del gioco, che ha conquistato ben 321 premi Game of the Year. Ai festeggiamenti si sono uniti anche i fan, alcuni dei quali hanno contribuito con delle fan art celebrative. Ne trovate alcune allegate in calce a questa notizia.

La serie di Naughty Dog lascerà il segno anche in questo 2022, dal momento che il 2 settembre verrà lanciato su PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part I, remake del primo, indimenticabile capitolo.