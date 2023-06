Gli autori di Postal si prendono gioco di Starfield: fan in rivolta

I love you guys but postal 4 doesn't feel janky on purpose like postal 2. it mainly just feels broken and forced, not to mention the horrible optimization. pls fix the game before bullying big game companies

We're very aware we made and still make bad decisions.



Despite the post being mostly for comedy, it does hold some truths about the state of the gaming industry we're in right now. We know our games aren't comparable



Glad to have you as a fan, hope you enjoy the upcoming patch