DICE Awards 2021: TLOU 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades fanno incetta di nomination
Gli alti rappresentanti della Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hanno presentato la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination per la vittoria delle diverse categorie dei premi DICE Awards 2021.
Per quest'anno, i giochi in lizza per la conquista dei premi ai DICE Awards saranno ben 57, tra i quali spiccano i nomi di The Last of Us Parte 2 (con ben 11 nomination), Ghost of Tsushima (10) e Hades (8), seguiti dal terzetto composto da Half Life Alyx, Spider-Man Miles Morales e Ori and the Will of the Wisps, ciascuno con 5 nomination.
Andiamo allora a sfogliare la lista completa dei titoli che concorreranno per la vittoria nelle diverse categorie premiate ai DICE Awards 2021, partendo ovviamente dai giochi che si sfideranno per la conquista del GOTY:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Part II (Abby)
- The Last of Us Part II (Ellie)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart Live
- The Last of Us Part II
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperadoes III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
La cerimonia che decreterà il trionfatore dell'ambita statuetta del Game of The Year e i vincitori delle altre categorie in nomination ai DICE Awards 2021 si terrà l'8 aprile nel corso di un evento che, per le ormai note questioni legate alla pandemia da Coronavirus e al rispetto delle norme per il distanziamento sociale, si svolgerà rigorosamente in streaming.
We're pleased to announce the nominees for our 24th Annual #DICEAwards! A total of 57 games received nominations this year, led by The Last of Us Part II with 11, Ghost of Tsushima with 10, and Hades with 8. See the full list of nominated titles here: https://t.co/SPM5EYkX3Z pic.twitter.com/QOYeqFAhv6— Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) January 26, 2021
