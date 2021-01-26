DICE Awards 2021: TLOU 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades fanno incetta di nomination

Gli alti rappresentanti della Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences hanno presentato la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination per la vittoria delle diverse categorie dei premi DICE Awards 2021.

Per quest'anno, i giochi in lizza per la conquista dei premi ai DICE Awards saranno ben 57, tra i quali spiccano i nomi di The Last of Us Parte 2 (con ben 11 nomination), Ghost of Tsushima (10) e Hades (8), seguiti dal terzetto composto da Half Life Alyx, Spider-Man Miles Morales e Ori and the Will of the Wisps, ciascuno con 5 nomination.

Andiamo allora a sfogliare la lista completa dei titoli che concorreranno per la vittoria nelle diverse categorie premiate ai DICE Awards 2021, partendo ovviamente dai giochi che si sfideranno per la conquista del GOTY:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)

Hades (Zagreus)

The Last of Us Part II (Abby)

The Last of Us Part II (Ellie)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Mario Kart Live

The Last of Us Part II

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

DIRT 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperadoes III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

La cerimonia che decreterà il trionfatore dell'ambita statuetta del Game of The Year e i vincitori delle altre categorie in nomination ai DICE Awards 2021 si terrà l'8 aprile nel corso di un evento che, per le ormai note questioni legate alla pandemia da Coronavirus e al rispetto delle norme per il distanziamento sociale, si svolgerà rigorosamente in streaming.