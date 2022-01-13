DICE Awards 2022: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart primeggia con 9 nomination, segue Deathloop
Antonio Izzo
L'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha appena annunciato i giochi in lizza alla venticinquesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, che si svolgerà dal vivo il prossimo 24 febbraio in quel di Las Vegas.
Il grande favorito della serata sembra essere Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, esclusiva PlayStation 5 che è riuscita a racimolare la bellezza di nove nomination, inclusa quella per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno. Non avrà tuttavia vita facile, dal momento che a contendersi il premio più ambito in assoluto ci saranno anche produzioni del calibro di Deathloop (8 nomination), It Takes Two (6 nomination), Inscryption (6 nomination) e Returnal (5 nomination.)
D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 | Nomination
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Action Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Warioware: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2K22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
Mobile Game of the Year
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon Unite
Online Game of the Year
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
"A tutti i nostri finalisti, congratulazioni! Continuate a stupirci superando i limiti della creatività, delle innovazioni tecniche e dello storytelling", ha dichiarato Meggan Scavio, presidente dell'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. La cerimonia dello scorso anno si svolse virtualmente a causa delle restrizione imposte dalla pandemia di Coronavirus. The Last of Us Part 2 si presentò come il grandissimo favorito, forte di ben 11 nomination (record assoluto ai DICE Awards), ma alla fine il premio Game of the Year fu vinto da Hades.
Altri contenuti per Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart è il gioco con la miglior grafica del 2021 per Digital Foundry
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart è il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno sul PS Blog: tutti i vincitori
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart GOTY? Sul sito dei Game Awards viene già citato come vincitore
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart è l'episodio della serie ad aver incassato di più in USA
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: Insomniac decostruisce le incredibili animazioni del gioco
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS5 : 11/06/2021
- Genere: Platform
- Sviluppatore: Insomniac Games
- Publisher: PlayStation Studios
Che voto dai a: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Voti: 46
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation Plus di febbraio 2022: leak e previsioni sui nuovi giochi gratis PS5 e PS4
- Giochi PC gratis: un nuovo gioco in regalo da oggi su Epic Games Store
- Che Pokemon sei? E' possibile scoprirlo con... il Green Pass!
- Monster Hunter Rise: trucchi e guida per iniziare a cacciare i mostri
- Demon's Souls per PlayStation 5 è in offerta ad un super prezzo
- 8 commentiSilent Hill: il remake fanmade in Unreal Engine 5 in 4 minuti di gameplay
- 62 commentiGod of War Recensione: una conversione divina su PC
- Pokemon Diamante e Perla: scoperto un easter egg a Nevepoli valido solo per oggi
- PlayStation Store: ultima settimana degli sconti di gennaio con nuove offerte
- 7 commentiLeggende Pokémon Arceus: il nuovo gameplay analizzato da Cydonia