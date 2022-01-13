Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
DICE Awards 2022: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart primeggia con 9 nomination, segue Deathloop

L'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha appena annunciato i giochi in lizza alla venticinquesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, che si svolgerà dal vivo il prossimo 24 febbraio in quel di Las Vegas.

Il grande favorito della serata sembra essere Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, esclusiva PlayStation 5 che è riuscita a racimolare la bellezza di nove nomination, inclusa quella per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno. Non avrà tuttavia vita facile, dal momento che a contendersi il premio più ambito in assoluto ci saranno anche produzioni del calibro di Deathloop (8 nomination), It Takes Two (6 nomination), Inscryption (6 nomination) e Returnal (5 nomination.)

D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 | Nomination

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Deathloop – Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
  • Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA Sports FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2K22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon Unite

Online Game of the Year

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

"A tutti i nostri finalisti, congratulazioni! Continuate a stupirci superando i limiti della creatività, delle innovazioni tecniche e dello storytelling", ha dichiarato Meggan Scavio, presidente dell'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. La cerimonia dello scorso anno si svolse virtualmente a causa delle restrizione imposte dalla pandemia di Coronavirus. The Last of Us Part 2 si presentò come il grandissimo favorito, forte di ben 11 nomination (record assoluto ai DICE Awards), ma alla fine il premio Game of the Year fu vinto da Hades.

