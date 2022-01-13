DICE Awards 2022: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart primeggia con 9 nomination, segue Deathloop

L'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha appena annunciato i giochi in lizza alla venticinquesima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, che si svolgerà dal vivo il prossimo 24 febbraio in quel di Las Vegas.

Il grande favorito della serata sembra essere Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, esclusiva PlayStation 5 che è riuscita a racimolare la bellezza di nove nomination, inclusa quella per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno. Non avrà tuttavia vita facile, dal momento che a contendersi il premio più ambito in assoluto ci saranno anche produzioni del calibro di Deathloop (8 nomination), It Takes Two (6 nomination), Inscryption (6 nomination) e Returnal (5 nomination.)

D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 | Nomination

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Death's Door

It Takes Two

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2K22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon Unite

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Game of the Year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

"A tutti i nostri finalisti, congratulazioni! Continuate a stupirci superando i limiti della creatività, delle innovazioni tecniche e dello storytelling", ha dichiarato Meggan Scavio, presidente dell'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. La cerimonia dello scorso anno si svolse virtualmente a causa delle restrizione imposte dalla pandemia di Coronavirus. The Last of Us Part 2 si presentò come il grandissimo favorito, forte di ben 11 nomination (record assoluto ai DICE Awards), ma alla fine il premio Game of the Year fu vinto da Hades.