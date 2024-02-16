DICE Awards 2024, i vincitori: tanti premi per Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ma niente GOTY

Si sono svolti i DICE Awards 2024, rivelando i vincitori in tutte le categorie. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guidava i DICE Awards 2024 con 9 candidature e si è portato a casa numerosi riconoscimenti. Il più importante, però, gli è sfuggito.

All'evento è stato infatti premiato Baldur's Gate 3 come Game of the Year, superando la concorrenza non solo dell'opera Insomniac Games ma anche di Alan Wake II, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Cocoon. In ogni caso l'esclusiva PlayStation 5 è stata protagonista della serata ricevendo ben sei premi totali, più di ogni altro gioco. Di seguito ecco l'elenco con tutti i vincitori:

Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Animation - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Alan Wake II

Outstanding Achievement in Character - Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story - Baldur's Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year - Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year - Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year - Forza Motorsport

RPG of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year - MLB The Show 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - Dune Spice Wars

Immersive Reality Techinical Achievement - Horizon Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Asgard's Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Indipendent Game - Cocoon

Mobile Game of the Year - What The Car?

Online Game of the Year - Diablo IV

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Baldur's Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 si è rivelato essere il gioco con più GOTY del 2023, e aggiunge al suo ricco palmares anche il premio dei DICE Awards 2024: ennesima grande soddisfazione per Larian Studios.