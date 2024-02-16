Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  3. Notizie

DICE Awards 2024, i vincitori: tanti premi per Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ma niente GOTY

DICE Awards 2024, i vincitori: tanti premi per Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ma niente GOTY
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Si sono svolti i DICE Awards 2024, rivelando i vincitori in tutte le categorie. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guidava i DICE Awards 2024 con 9 candidature e si è portato a casa numerosi riconoscimenti. Il più importante, però, gli è sfuggito.

All'evento è stato infatti premiato Baldur's Gate 3 come Game of the Year, superando la concorrenza non solo dell'opera Insomniac Games ma anche di Alan Wake II, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Cocoon. In ogni caso l'esclusiva PlayStation 5 è stata protagonista della serata ricevendo ben sei premi totali, più di ogni altro gioco. Di seguito ecco l'elenco con tutti i vincitori:

  • Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Alan Wake II
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character - Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Action Game of the Year - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Adventure Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Family Game of the Year - Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Fighting Game of the Year - Street Fighter 6
  • Racing Game of the Year - Forza Motorsport
  • RPG of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Sports Game of the Year - MLB The Show 23
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - Dune Spice Wars
  • Immersive Reality Techinical Achievement - Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Outstanding Achievement for an Indipendent Game - Cocoon
  • Mobile Game of the Year - What The Car?
  • Online Game of the Year - Diablo IV
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 si è rivelato essere il gioco con più GOTY del 2023, e aggiunge al suo ricco palmares anche il premio dei DICE Awards 2024: ennesima grande soddisfazione per Larian Studios.

FONTE: IGN.com
Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

Chi li conosce? 3 personaggi quasi sconosciuti in Spider-Man 2
Chi li conosce? 3 personaggi quasi sconosciuti in Spider-Man 2

Altri contenuti per Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  1. Helldivers 2 non è su Xbox: 'Non ha senso ma lo capisco', dice Phil Spencer
  2. F1 Manager 2023: l'edizione fisica in offerta su Amazon per PS4 e PS5