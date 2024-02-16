DICE Awards 2024, i vincitori: tanti premi per Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ma niente GOTY
Si sono svolti i DICE Awards 2024, rivelando i vincitori in tutte le categorie. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guidava i DICE Awards 2024 con 9 candidature e si è portato a casa numerosi riconoscimenti. Il più importante, però, gli è sfuggito.
All'evento è stato infatti premiato Baldur's Gate 3 come Game of the Year, superando la concorrenza non solo dell'opera Insomniac Games ma anche di Alan Wake II, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Cocoon. In ogni caso l'esclusiva PlayStation 5 è stata protagonista della serata ricevendo ben sei premi totali, più di ogni altro gioco. Di seguito ecco l'elenco con tutti i vincitori:
- Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Alan Wake II
- Outstanding Achievement in Character - Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Story - Baldur's Gate 3
- Outstanding Technical Achievement - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Action Game of the Year - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Adventure Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Family Game of the Year - Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Fighting Game of the Year - Street Fighter 6
- Racing Game of the Year - Forza Motorsport
- RPG of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
- Sports Game of the Year - MLB The Show 23
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - Dune Spice Wars
- Immersive Reality Techinical Achievement - Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Asgard's Wrath 2
- Outstanding Achievement for an Indipendent Game - Cocoon
- Mobile Game of the Year - What The Car?
- Online Game of the Year - Diablo IV
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Baldur's Gate 3
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 si è rivelato essere il gioco con più GOTY del 2023, e aggiunge al suo ricco palmares anche il premio dei DICE Awards 2024: ennesima grande soddisfazione per Larian Studios.
Altri contenuti per Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man, un super eroico cosplay di Mary Jane: è lei l'Uomo Ragno!
- Marvel's Spider-Man è un successone con oltre 50 milioni di copie distribuite
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 vs God of War Ragnarok: qual è l'esclusiva Sony più venduta su PS5?
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2: tre cose da fare aspettando il New Game Plus
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2, arriva il New Game Plus! Insomniac fissa la data del nuovo Update
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS5 : 20/10/2023
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Insomniac Games
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Pegi: 16+
- Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
Che voto dai a: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Voti: 74
Contenuti più Letti
- 32 commentiTomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Recensione: tanta nostalgia, ma che fatica
- Dead Space Remake in super promozione su Amazon Italia per PS5 e Xbox Series X
- 126 commentiQuattro esclusive Xbox arrivano su altre console, adesso è ufficiale
- 16 commentiPlayStation Plus: annunciati i nuovi giochi Extra e Premium di febbraio
- 1 commentiNintendo Switch offerte: nuova ondata di sconti su eShop, il risparmio è assicurato
- 13 commentiXbox Game Pass, ecco i primi giochi Activision Blizzard! Arriva Diablo 4 tra pochissimo
- 65 commentiXbox Next Gen sarà un mostro di potenza: reveal di Xbox Mobile o XSX Refresh a fine 2024?
- 8 commentiElden Ring: rottura tra FromSoftware e Bandai Namco? Forse per questo il DLC non è uscito
- 29 commentiSono queste le 4 esclusive Xbox in arrivo su PS5 e Switch? Trapela la lista
- 85 commentiScopriamo il futuro di Xbox: data e ora del podcast, dove seguirlo, giochi, rumor, annunci