Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Back4Blood
Back4Blood

Visita la pagina dedicata al nuovo sparatutto cooperativo
  1. HOME
  2. Back 4 Blood
  3. Notizie

Back 4 Blood e Demon Slayer tra i nuovi videogiochi in uscita questa settimana

Back 4 Blood e Demon Slayer tra i nuovi videogiochi in uscita questa settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Inizia una nuova settimana e come sempre è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle prossime novità in arrivo sugli scaffali dei negozi fisici e digitali nei prossimi sette giorni. Tanti i titoli che saranno presto disponibili, tra i quali anche giochi molto attesi dal pubblico.

Iniziamo com Back 4 Blood in arrivo il 12 ottobre, lo stesso giorno potremo mettere le mani anche su Disco Elysium The Final Cut e A Memori Blue, oltre a Monster Crown.

Lunedì 11 ottobre

  • Settlement Survival | PC
  • Eternium | PC
  • Book of Travels | PC

Martedì 12 ottobre

  • Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Disco Elysium The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • A Memoir Blue | Xbox One
  • Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mercoledì 13 ottobre

  • Critadel | Switch, PC
  • Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Catty & Batty The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Lumione | Switch, PC
  • Starlight Alliance | Switch
  • Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac
  • Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac

Giovedì 14 ottobre

  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Chasing Static | PC
  • The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Aeon Must Die! | Switch
  • Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero | Switch
  • Waifu Discovered 2 Medieval Fantasy | Switch
  • Hextones | Switch
  • A Little Golf Journey | Switch
  • The Sundew | Switch
  • Flight of Animals | Switch
  • Bonito Days | Switch
  • Red Ronin | Switch
  • Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch
  • Nira | Switch
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch
  • Ruin Raiders | Switch
  • Mon Amour | Switch
  • Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch
  • Inspector Waffles | Switch
  • Henchman Story | Switch
  • Evil Tonight | Switch
  • Tears of Avia | Switch
  • Get Together A Coop Adventure | PC
  • The Alien Cube | PC
  • Stolen Realm | PC
  • Growing Up | PC, Mac

Venerdì 15 ottobre

  • Ancient Stories God of Egypt | Xbox One
  • Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Puzzle 9 | Switch
  • Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch
  • InfraSpace | PC

Altra grande uscita della settimana è ovviamente Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles, basato sull'omonima serie manga/anime, non possiamo però non citare The Good Life e Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio commenti.

Quanto è interessante?
2
provato

Back 4 Blood: PvP alla prova, come se la cava la modalità competitiva?

Altri contenuti per Back 4 Blood

  1. APEX Legends supera COD Warzone e Fortnite su Twitch
  2. Dark Souls 3 si fonde a Demon's Souls: l'ambiziosa Mod Archthrones torna a mostrarsi