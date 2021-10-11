Back 4 Blood e Demon Slayer tra i nuovi videogiochi in uscita questa settimana
Davide Leoni
Inizia una nuova settimana e come sempre è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle prossime novità in arrivo sugli scaffali dei negozi fisici e digitali nei prossimi sette giorni. Tanti i titoli che saranno presto disponibili, tra i quali anche giochi molto attesi dal pubblico.
Iniziamo com Back 4 Blood in arrivo il 12 ottobre, lo stesso giorno potremo mettere le mani anche su Disco Elysium The Final Cut e A Memori Blue, oltre a Monster Crown.
Lunedì 11 ottobre
- Settlement Survival | PC
- Eternium | PC
- Book of Travels | PC
Martedì 12 ottobre
- Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- A Memoir Blue | Xbox One
- Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Mercoledì 13 ottobre
- Critadel | Switch, PC
- Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Catty & Batty The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Lumione | Switch, PC
- Starlight Alliance | Switch
- Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac
- Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac
Giovedì 14 ottobre
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Chasing Static | PC
- The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Aeon Must Die! | Switch
- Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero | Switch
- Waifu Discovered 2 Medieval Fantasy | Switch
- Hextones | Switch
- A Little Golf Journey | Switch
- The Sundew | Switch
- Flight of Animals | Switch
- Bonito Days | Switch
- Red Ronin | Switch
- Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch
- Nira | Switch
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch
- Ruin Raiders | Switch
- Mon Amour | Switch
- Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch
- Inspector Waffles | Switch
- Henchman Story | Switch
- Evil Tonight | Switch
- Tears of Avia | Switch
- Get Together A Coop Adventure | PC
- The Alien Cube | PC
- Stolen Realm | PC
- Growing Up | PC, Mac
Venerdì 15 ottobre
- Ancient Stories God of Egypt | Xbox One
- Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC
- Puzzle 9 | Switch
- Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch
- InfraSpace | PC
Altra grande uscita della settimana è ovviamente Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles, basato sull'omonima serie manga/anime, non possiamo però non citare The Good Life e Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio commenti.
Altri contenuti per Back 4 Blood
- Back 4 Blood, dai 1080p ai 4K: la guida ai requisiti hardware su PC
- Back 4 Blood: svelate le restrizioni della modalità single player
- Back 4 Blood: ecco a che ora si potrà iniziare a giocare su PC, PlayStation e Xbox
- Back 4 Blood è una piuma su PC: svelati i requisiti di sistema
- Back 4 Blood: al via il preload su Xbox, anche per gli abbonati a Game Pass
Back 4 Blood
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 12/10/2021
- Xbox One X : 12/10/2021
- Xbox One : 12/10/2021
- PS4 : 12/10/2021
- PS4 Pro : 12/10/2021
- PS5 : 12/10/2021
- Xbox Series X : 12/10/2021
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Turtle Rock Studios
- Publisher: Warner Bros
Quanto attendi: Back 4 Blood
Hype totali: 73
Contenuti più Letti
- 12 commentiLe gemme nascoste del PlayStation Store: giochi PS4 e PS5 da non perdere
- Amouranth, che combini? La streamer ASMR bannata da Twitch, TikTok e Instagram
- 2 commentiHitman ha violato la regola fondamentale di GOG ed è stato rimosso dallo store
- Persona 5: un cosplay di Tae Takemi, la dottoressa affascinante ed eccentrica
- Amouranth sul ban da Twitch, TikTok e Instagram: colpa della maschera da piccione?
- 4 commentiMinecraft sempre più realistico: l'ultima mod evolve la grafica dell'erba
- 6 commentiSquid Game: la star HoYeon Jung va pazza per il Game Pass? Il Team Xbox riprende il meme
- 2 commentiPS5 e PS4, dieci giochi a meno di 10 euro: gli sconti su PlayStation Store
- 2 commentiBloodborne, alta moda a Yharnam: in arrivo orologi, zaini e portafogli a tema
- 12 commentiQuanto costa GTA The Trilogy, la riedizione di GTA 3, Vice City e San Andreas?