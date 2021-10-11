Back 4 Blood e Demon Slayer tra i nuovi videogiochi in uscita questa settimana

Inizia una nuova settimana e come sempre è arrivato il momento di dare uno sguardo alle prossime novità in arrivo sugli scaffali dei negozi fisici e digitali nei prossimi sette giorni. Tanti i titoli che saranno presto disponibili, tra i quali anche giochi molto attesi dal pubblico.

Iniziamo com Back 4 Blood in arrivo il 12 ottobre, lo stesso giorno potremo mettere le mani anche su Disco Elysium The Final Cut e A Memori Blue, oltre a Monster Crown.

Lunedì 11 ottobre

Settlement Survival | PC

Eternium | PC

Book of Travels | PC

Martedì 12 ottobre

Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Disco Elysium The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

A Memoir Blue | Xbox One

Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mercoledì 13 ottobre

Critadel | Switch, PC

Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Catty & Batty The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lumione | Switch, PC

Starlight Alliance | Switch

Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac

Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac

Giovedì 14 ottobre

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Chasing Static | PC

The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Aeon Must Die! | Switch

Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero | Switch

Waifu Discovered 2 Medieval Fantasy | Switch

Hextones | Switch

A Little Golf Journey | Switch

The Sundew | Switch

Flight of Animals | Switch

Bonito Days | Switch

Red Ronin | Switch

Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch

Nira | Switch

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch

Ruin Raiders | Switch

Mon Amour | Switch

Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch

Inspector Waffles | Switch

Henchman Story | Switch

Evil Tonight | Switch

Tears of Avia | Switch

Get Together A Coop Adventure | PC

The Alien Cube | PC

Stolen Realm | PC

Growing Up | PC, Mac

Venerdì 15 ottobre

Ancient Stories God of Egypt | Xbox One

Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC

Puzzle 9 | Switch

Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch

InfraSpace | PC

Altra grande uscita della settimana è ovviamente Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles, basato sull'omonima serie manga/anime, non possiamo però non citare The Good Life e Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio commenti.