Back 4 Blood primo su Steam, The Ascent resiste, Grounded torna in Top 10

Steam Best Sellers Last Week



- Back 4 Blood hits #1 thanks to Beta

- Strong second week for The Ascent at #2

- Grounded re-enters chart #9



1. Back 4 Blood

2. The Ascent

3. Tribes of Midgard

4. Valve Index

5. GTAV

6. It Takes Two

7. New World

8. New World

9. Grounded

10. COD BO3 pic.twitter.com/tkq3GEjIsk