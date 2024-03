BAFTA Awards 2024: Red Dead Redemption 2 è il miglior sequel di sempre, per un sondaggio

The BEST GAME SEQUEL EVER (as voted by you) is... Red Dead Redemption 2! 👑



There were some close calls, but we have to insist that Arthur Morgan and the gang have triumphed in our (friendly) tournament!



Reminder: watch the #BAFTAGamesAwards on 11 April Twitch | YouTube | X🏆 pic.twitter.com/47QFA2M7Qf