BAFTA Game Awards 2019: 10 nomination per God of War

La British Academy for Film and Television Arts ha annunciato oggi le nomination per i BAFTA Game Awards 2019, i prestigiosi premi che verranno assegnati a Londra giovedì 4 aprile.

In particolare si distingue God of War per PlayStation 4 capace di portarsi a casa ben dieci candidature, tra cui Best Music, Best Narrative, Best Game Design, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement e Best Game Awards, quest'ultimo riservato al miglior gioco dell'anno. Quattro nominato anche nella categoria Performer, grazie alle performance di Chris Judge (Kratos), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Jeremy Davies (Straniero) e Sully Suljic (Atreus).

Per quanto riguarda il numero di candidature, segue Red Dead Redemption 2 con sei statuette, in lizza per il premio di Game of the Year troviamo anche gli indipendenti Florence, Celste e Return of the Obra Dinn, insieme ad Astro Bot Rescue Mission e Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Tutte le nomination sul sito dei BAFTA Awards 2019.