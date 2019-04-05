Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. God of War
  3. Notizie

BAFTA Game Awards 2019: God of War è il gioco dell'anno!

BAFTA Game Awards 2019: God of War è il gioco dell'anno!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

E' God of War il trionfatore dei BAFTA Game Awards 2019, evento che si è tenuto a Londra nella notte. Il gioco di Sony Santa Monica si aggiudica il prestigioso premio di Gioco dell'Anni superando Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Astro Bost Rescue Mission, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Return of the Obra Dinn.

Miglior gioco

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior gioco britannico

  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Room: Old Sins
  • Overcooked 2
  • Two Point Hospital

Artistic Achievement

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Gris
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Tetris Effect

Miglior debutto

  • Beat Saber
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Gris
  • Yoku's Island Express

Gioco in evoluzione

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Elite Dangerous: Beyond
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Miglior gioco per famiglie

  • LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Overcooked 2
  • Pokemon: Let's Go, Pickachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
  • Super Mario Party
  • Yoku's Island Express

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Nintendo Labo

Game Design

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Moss
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game

  • Alto's Odyssey
  • Brawl Stars
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer

  • A Way Out
  • Battlefield 5
  • Overcooked 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Super Mario Party
  • Super Smash Bros.

Musica

  • Celeste
  • Far Cry 5
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Tetris Effect

Miglior Narrativa

  • Florence
  • Frostpunk
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior IP

  • Dead Cells
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Moss
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Performer

  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
  • Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
  • Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

EE Mobile Game of the Year

  • Brawl Stars
  • Clash Royale
  • Fortnite
  • Old School Runescape
  • Pokemon Go
  • Roblox

God of War si aggiudica anche i premi Audio, Musica, Narrativa e Miglior Performer per la performance di Jeremy Davies (Lo Straniero). Artistic Achievement per Return of the Obra Dinn mentre Nintendo Labo si porta a casa i premi di miglior gioco per famiglie e gioco più innovativo.

Quanto è interessante?
9
Vai ai commenti
speciale

Fotografando God of War per PS4: Il volto umano delle divinità

Altri contenuti per God of War

  1. Marvel vs DC? Il papà di Mortal Kombat 11 ci sta pensando
  2. Pokemon GO: Amici Fortunati in arrivo anche su Android?

God of War

God of War
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • PS4 Pro
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 20/04/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 20/04/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Santa Monica Studios
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Pegi: 16+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Costo Digidelivery: 69.99 €
  • Link Download: Link

Che voto dai a: God of War

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 451
9.2
nd

Contenuti più Letti