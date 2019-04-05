BAFTA Game Awards 2019: God of War è il gioco dell'anno!
di
Davide Leoni
E' God of War il trionfatore dei BAFTA Game Awards 2019, evento che si è tenuto a Londra nella notte. Il gioco di Sony Santa Monica si aggiudica il prestigioso premio di Gioco dell'Anni superando Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Astro Bost Rescue Mission, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Return of the Obra Dinn.
Miglior gioco
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Miglior gioco britannico
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Forza Horizon 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Room: Old Sins
- Overcooked 2
- Two Point Hospital
Artistic Achievement
- Detroit: Become Human
- Gris
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Audio Achievement
- Battlefield 5
- Detroit Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tetris Effect
Miglior debutto
- Beat Saber
- Cultist Simulator
- Donut County
- Florence
- Gris
- Yoku's Island Express
Gioco in evoluzione
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- Sea of Thieves
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked 2
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pickachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
- Super Mario Party
- Yoku's Island Express
Game Beyond Entertainment
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange
- My Child Lebensborn
- Nintendo Labo
Game Design
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Game Innovation
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- Cultist Simulator
- Moss
- Nintendo Labo
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Mobile Game
- Alto's Odyssey
- Brawl Stars
- Donut County
- Florence
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- The Room: Old Sins
Multiplayer
- A Way Out
- Battlefield 5
- Overcooked 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros.
Musica
- Celeste
- Far Cry 5
- Florence
- God of War
- Gris
- Tetris Effect
Miglior Narrativa
- Florence
- Frostpunk
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Miglior IP
- Dead Cells
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Moss
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Performer
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
- Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
EE Mobile Game of the Year
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- Fortnite
- Old School Runescape
- Pokemon Go
- Roblox
God of War si aggiudica anche i premi Audio, Musica, Narrativa e Miglior Performer per la performance di Jeremy Davies (Lo Straniero). Artistic Achievement per Return of the Obra Dinn mentre Nintendo Labo si porta a casa i premi di miglior gioco per famiglie e gioco più innovativo.
