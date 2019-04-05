BAFTA Game Awards 2019: God of War è il gioco dell'anno!

E' God of War il trionfatore dei BAFTA Game Awards 2019, evento che si è tenuto a Londra nella notte. Il gioco di Sony Santa Monica si aggiudica il prestigioso premio di Gioco dell'Anni superando Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Astro Bost Rescue Mission, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Return of the Obra Dinn.

Miglior gioco

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior gioco britannico

11-11: Memories Retold

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Room: Old Sins

Overcooked 2

Two Point Hospital

Artistic Achievement

Detroit: Become Human

Gris

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

Battlefield 5

Detroit Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

Miglior debutto

Beat Saber

Cultist Simulator

Donut County

Florence

Gris

Yoku's Island Express

Gioco in evoluzione

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Elite Dangerous: Beyond

Fortnite

Overwatch

Sea of Thieves

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Miglior gioco per famiglie

LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pickachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

Super Mario Party

Yoku's Island Express

Game Beyond Entertainment

11-11: Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange

My Child Lebensborn

Nintendo Labo

Game Design

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

Cultist Simulator

Moss

Nintendo Labo

Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game

Alto's Odyssey

Brawl Stars

Donut County

Florence

Reigns: Game of Thrones

The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer

A Way Out

Battlefield 5

Overcooked 2

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros.

Musica

Celeste

Far Cry 5

Florence

God of War

Gris

Tetris Effect

Miglior Narrativa

Florence

Frostpunk

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior IP

Dead Cells

Florence

Into the Breach

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Performer

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War

Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

EE Mobile Game of the Year

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Fortnite

Old School Runescape

Pokemon Go

Roblox

God of War si aggiudica anche i premi Audio, Musica, Narrativa e Miglior Performer per la performance di Jeremy Davies (Lo Straniero). Artistic Achievement per Return of the Obra Dinn mentre Nintendo Labo si porta a casa i premi di miglior gioco per famiglie e gioco più innovativo.