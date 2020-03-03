BAFTA Game Awards: incetta di candidature per Death Stranding, Control e Disco Elysium
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Puntuale come ogni anno, è giunto la presentazione di tutti i giochi candidati a concorrere per l'assegnazione dei British Academy Game Awards: ecco le selezioni per ogni categoria, da direzione artistica a miglior gioco. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 2 aprile.
ANIMATION
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team -ZA/UM/ZA/UM KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- APE OUT Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
MIGLIOR GIOCO
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
GIOCO BRITANNICO
- DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- OBSERVATION Development Team - No Code/Devolver Digital
- PLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA
- APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
- APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
- PATH OF EXILE Development Team - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
- VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
- CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- NEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
- APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2K
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
- WATTAM Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
- CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
- LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control
- LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies
- GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding
- ROLE JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding
- SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding
- MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control
- A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe METRO
- EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep Silver
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision EE
- ASSEMBLE WITH CARE Ustwo/Ustwo
- CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision
- DEAD MAN’S PHONE Electric Noir Studios
- POKEMON GO The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games
- WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband
What a line-up!! Discover all the 2020 #BAFTAGames Awards nominations in full now ⬇️⬇️⬇️— BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 3, 2020
(Video contains PEGI 18 games)
Altri contenuti per Videogiochi
- Arriva dal Giappone il primo letto pensato per i videogiocatori!
- Addio al creatore del Konami Code: è morto Kazuhisa Hashimoto
- Bandai Namco, Square Enix, SEGA e Sony registrano e rinnovano alcuni marchi
- Tornano i GIG Tiger, annunciati i primi quattro giochi!
- Il PAX East 2020 non sarà cancellato nonostante l'allarme Coronavirus
4 Speciale Tech NVIDIA Ampere: compare una GPU con 7552 Cuda Core!
Videogiochi
Contenuti più Letti
- 74 commentiLa Demo di Final Fantasy 7 Remake è disponibile ora, ecco il link per il download!
- 77 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake: il gameplay alla prova nella nuova demo
- 6 commentiValorant: alla scoperta del nuovo sparatutto tattico degli autori di LOL
- 6 commentiFirmware 7.50 Beta per PS4: le novità dell'aggiornamento
- 29 commentiFinal Fantasy, votano i giocatori giapponesi: eletti capitolo e personaggio preferiti!
- 39 commentiIl nuovo Silent Hill di Hideo Kojima sarà annunciato il 3 marzo?
- 23 commentiDeath Stranding PC: data di uscita, aggiunte e migliorie grafiche nel video di 505 Games
- 8 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake Demo: tema PS4 esclusivo in regalo scaricando la versione di prova
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne: Capcom annuncia la data di uscita del Title Update 3
- Trony Volantino Sottocosto e Sconti: offerte PS4, Xbox One X, Resident Evil 3