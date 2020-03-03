Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
BAFTA Game Awards: incetta di candidature per Death Stranding, Control e Disco Elysium

Puntuale come ogni anno, è giunto la presentazione di tutti i giochi candidati a concorrere per l'assegnazione dei British Academy Game Awards: ecco le selezioni per ogni categoria, da direzione artistica a miglior gioco. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 2 aprile.

ANIMATION

  • CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
  • CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
  • SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team -ZA/UM/ZA/UM KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • APE OUT Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
  • CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
  • CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

MIGLIOR GIOCO

  • CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
  • UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

GIOCO BRITANNICO

  • DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
  • HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
  • KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • OBSERVATION Development Team - No Code/Devolver Digital
  • PLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
  • TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA
GIOCO DI DEBUTTO
  • APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
  • KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
EVOLVING GAME
  • APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
  • FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
  • NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
  • PATH OF EXILE Development Team - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
GIOCO PER FAMIGLIE
  • CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
  • VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
  • WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
GIOCO OLTRE L'INTRATTENIMENTO
  • CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
  • LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
  • NEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
  • RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME DESIGN
  • BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
  • CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MULTIPLAYER
  • APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2K
  • CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
  • LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
  • TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
MUSICA
  • CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
  • WATTAM Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
NARRATIVA
  • CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
  • OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
  • STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
NUOVA IP
  • BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
  • CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • OUTER WILDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
  • UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
  • LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
  • COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control
  • LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies
  • GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
  • ROLE JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding
  • SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding
  • MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
  • A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
  • CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
  • CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe METRO
  • EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep Silver
  • SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision EE
MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (votato dal pubblico)
  • ASSEMBLE WITH CARE Ustwo/Ustwo
  • CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision
  • DEAD MAN’S PHONE Electric Noir Studios
  • POKEMON GO The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
  • TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games
  • WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband
Cosa ne pensate quali sono i vostri favoriti? Tra i giochi con più candidature, possiamo segnalare Control, Disco Elysium e l'opera prima di Kojima Prouctions. In merito a quest'ultima, ricordiamo che è stata recentemente annunciata la data di uscita di Death Stranding su PC. Tra i più presenti segnaliamo anche Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Gioco dell'Anno ai The Game Awards 2019. FromSoftware ha recentemente ampliato l'universo del titolo con un manga spin-off dedicato ad Hanbei: maggiori dettagli nella nostra recensione di Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei L'Immortale.
