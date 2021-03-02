BAFTA Games Awards 2021: The Last of Us 2 fa il pieno di nomination
Davide Leoni
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2021 in programma il prossimo 11 aprile. Chi vincerà l'ambito premio di Game of the Year? Tra i candidati troviamo Hades, The Last of U 2, Animal Crossing New Horizons e Ghost of Tsushima.
Di seguito tutti i candidati ai singoli premi, potete votare sul sito dei BAFTA Awards per eleggere il vincitore delle categorie tecniche e artistiche, oltre al premio di miglior Gioco dell'Anno.
Best Game
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
British Game
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- Röki
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- The Last Campfire
Animation
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us Part II
Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
Audio Achievement
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
Debut Game
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- Röki
- The Falconeer
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- The Last of Us Part II
Game Design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
Music
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II
Narrative
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
Best New IP
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Performer in a Leading Role
- Ashley Johnson - Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh - Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian - Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji - Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey - Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Carla Tassara - Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce - Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham - Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon
- Patrick Gallagher - Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward - Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker - Joel in The Last of Us Part II
Technical Achievement
- Demon's Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
EE Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Valorant
The Last of Us Parte 2 fa la pare del leone insieme a Ghost of Tsushima, lo scorso anno è stato decisamente ricco dal punto di vista delle uscite e tra le nomination non mancano altri prodotti di assoluto valore come Animal Crossing New Horizons, Dreams, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon's Souls e DOOM Eternal.
