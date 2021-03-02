BAFTA Games Awards 2021: The Last of Us 2 fa il pieno di nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2021 in programma il prossimo 11 aprile. Chi vincerà l'ambito premio di Game of the Year? Tra i candidati troviamo Hades, The Last of U 2, Animal Crossing New Horizons e Ghost of Tsushima.

Di seguito tutti i candidati ai singoli premi, potete votare sul sito dei BAFTA Awards per eleggere il vincitore delle categorie tecniche e artistiche, oltre al premio di miglior Gioco dell'Anno.

Best Game

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

British Game

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

Röki

Sackboy A Big Adventure

The Last Campfire

Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us Part II

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Achievement

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

Röki

The Falconeer

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

The Last of Us Part II

Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Narrative

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Best New IP

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Performer in a Leading Role

Ashley Johnson - Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh - Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian - Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji - Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey - Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

Carla Tassara - Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce - Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham - Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon

Patrick Gallagher - Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward - Dina in The Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker - Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Technical Achievement

Demon's Souls

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Flight Simulator

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

EE Game of the Year

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Call of Duty Warzone

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Valorant

The Last of Us Parte 2 fa la pare del leone insieme a Ghost of Tsushima, lo scorso anno è stato decisamente ricco dal punto di vista delle uscite e tra le nomination non mancano altri prodotti di assoluto valore come Animal Crossing New Horizons, Dreams, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon's Souls e DOOM Eternal.