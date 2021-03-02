Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
BAFTA Games Awards 2021: The Last of Us 2 fa il pieno di nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2021 in programma il prossimo 11 aprile. Chi vincerà l'ambito premio di Game of the Year? Tra i candidati troviamo Hades, The Last of U 2, Animal Crossing New Horizons e Ghost of Tsushima.

Di seguito tutti i candidati ai singoli premi, potete votare sul sito dei BAFTA Awards per eleggere il vincitore delle categorie tecniche e artistiche, oltre al premio di miglior Gioco dell'Anno.

Best Game

  • Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • The Last of Us Part II

British Game

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • Röki
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure
  • The Last Campfire

Animation

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer
  • The Last of Us Part II

Artistic Achievement

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ghost of Tsushima

Audio Achievement

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • The Last of Us Part II

Debut Game

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Factorio
  • Röki
  • The Falconeer

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • The Last of Us Part II

Game Design

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

Multiplayer Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

Music

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • The Last of Us Part II

Narrative

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Best New IP

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Ashley Johnson - Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Cherami Leigh - Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cody Christian - Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Daisuke Tsuji - Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Laura Bailey - Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Carla Tassara - Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Jeffrey Pierce - Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon
  • Patrick Gallagher - Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Shannon Woodward - Dina in The Last of Us Part II
  • Troy Baker - Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Technical Achievement

  • Demon's Souls
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Flight Simulator
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • The Last of Us Part II

EE Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Valorant

The Last of Us Parte 2 fa la pare del leone insieme a Ghost of Tsushima, lo scorso anno è stato decisamente ricco dal punto di vista delle uscite e tra le nomination non mancano altri prodotti di assoluto valore come Animal Crossing New Horizons, Dreams, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon's Souls e DOOM Eternal.

