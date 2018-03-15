BAFTA Video Game Awards: tutte le nomination dell'edizione 2018

Tra le categoie più in vista citiamo gioco più innovativo, miglior game designer, miglior narrazione, miglio colonna sonora, miglior gioco mobile, miglior nuova IP. Di seguito, tutte le categorie e i giochi in lista per il BAFTA Awards 2018:
Gioco più innovativo
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- NieR Automata
- Snipperclips
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior gioco mobile
- Bury Me, My Love
- Golf Clash
- Gorogoa
- Kami 2
- Monument Valley 2
- Stranger Things
Miglior gioco multiplayer
- Divinity Original Sin 2
- Fortnite
- Gang Beasts
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
Miglior colonna sonora
- Cuphead
- Get Even
- Hellblade
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior narrazione
- Hellblade
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- Tacoma
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus
Miglior nuova IP
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Horizon
- Night in the Woods
- PUBG
- What Remains of Edity Finch
Miglior interpretazione
- Abubakar Salim come Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins
- Ashly Burch come Aloy in Horizon
- Claudia Black come Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Laura Bailey come Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Melina Juergens come Senua in Hellblade
- Valerie Rose Lohman come Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior Audio
- Call of Duty World War 2
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta
Gioco dell'Anno
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Miglior gioco inglese
- Hellblade
- Monument Valley 2
- Reigns Her Majesty
- The Sexy Brutale
- Sniper Elite 4
- Total War Warhammer 2
Miglio gioco di debutto
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hollow Knight
- Night in the Woods
- The Sexy Brutale
- Slime Rancher
Miglior gioco in continua espansione
- Clash Royale
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- PUBG
- Rainbow Six Siege
Premio Artistico
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade
- Horizon
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- Just Dance 2018
- Lego Worlds
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Monument Valley 2
- Snipperclips
- Super Mario Odyssey
Beyond Entertainment
- Bury Me, My Love
- Hellblade
- Last Day of June
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Night in the Woods
- Sea Hero Quest VR
Miglior Game Design
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Da segnalare i candidati per il premio Gioco dell'Anno, conteso quest'anno da Assassin's Creed Origins, Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn, Super Mario Odyssey e What Remains of Edith Finch. Appuntamento al prossimo 12 aprile per scoprire tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Video Game Awards 2018.