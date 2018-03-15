BAFTA Video Game Awards: tutte le nomination dell'edizione 2018

Sono state oggi annunciate le nomination per i, nuova edizione del prestigioso evento che si terrà a Londra il prossimo 12 aprile. Tra i giochi in nomination troviamoe l'italianissimo

Tra le categoie più in vista citiamo gioco più innovativo, miglior game designer, miglior narrazione, miglio colonna sonora, miglior gioco mobile, miglior nuova IP. Di seguito, tutte le categorie e i giochi in lista per il BAFTA Awards 2018:

Gioco più innovativo

Gorogoa

Hellblade

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

NieR Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior gioco mobile

Bury Me, My Love

Golf Clash

Gorogoa

Kami 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger Things

Miglior gioco multiplayer

Divinity Original Sin 2

Fortnite

Gang Beasts

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Splatoon 2

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Miglior colonna sonora

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior narrazione

Hellblade

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

Tacoma

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus

Miglior nuova IP

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon

Night in the Woods

PUBG

What Remains of Edity Finch

Miglior interpretazione

Abubakar Salim come Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins

Ashly Burch come Aloy in Horizon

Claudia Black come Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey come Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens come Senua in Hellblade

Valerie Rose Lohman come Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior Audio

Call of Duty World War 2

Destiny 2

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta

Gioco dell'Anno

Assassin's Creed Origins

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Miglior gioco inglese

Hellblade

Monument Valley 2

Reigns Her Majesty

The Sexy Brutale

Sniper Elite 4

Total War Warhammer 2

Miglio gioco di debutto

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hollow Knight

Night in the Woods

The Sexy Brutale

Slime Rancher

Miglior gioco in continua espansione

Clash Royale

Final Fantasy 15

Fortnite

Overwatch

PUBG

Rainbow Six Siege

Premio Artistico

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hellblade

Horizon

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Just Dance 2018

Lego Worlds

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Monument Valley 2

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

Beyond Entertainment

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade

Last Day of June

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Miglior Game Design

Assassin's Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Da segnalare i candidati per il premio Gioco dell'Anno, conteso quest'anno da Assassin's Creed Origins, Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn, Super Mario Odyssey e What Remains of Edith Finch. Appuntamento al prossimo 12 aprile per scoprire tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Video Game Awards 2018.