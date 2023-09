Baldur's Gate 3, risolto il bug audio su PS5: e il cross-play è in arrivo!

Hotfix #5 is now live for BG3 on PC & PS5!



Minthara lovers, your ship has come in: among other fixes, this hotfix unlocks dialogue that allows you to deepen your relationship with everyone’s favourite(?) ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin.



Read more: https://t.co/MPjmNfsgWr pic.twitter.com/rz5xgklRbI