Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Notizie

Baldur's Gate 3 trionfa ai GDC Awards 2024! Quanti GOTY, ormai abbiamo perso il conto

Baldur's Gate 3 trionfa ai GDC Awards 2024! Quanti GOTY, ormai abbiamo perso il conto
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Abbiamo ormai perso il conto di quanti premi abbia vinto Baldur's Gate 3, da oggi però si aggiunge un nuovo riconoscimento dal momento che il gioco di Larian è stato premiato come miglior gioco ai GDC Awards 2024.

BEST AUDIO

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Venba (Visai Games)

BEST DEBUT

Venba (Visai Games)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

BEST DESIGN

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

INNOVATION AWARD

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

BEST NARRATIVE

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Venba (Visai Games)

SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD

Venba (Visai Games)
A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

BEST VISUAL ART

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Baldur's Gate 3 porta dunque a casa una nuova ondata di riconoscimenti, inoltre The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom ottiene i premi di Best Technology e Innovation Award. Da segnalare poi anche l'Audience Awards assegnato a Baldur's Gate 3 e l'Ambassador Award a Fawzi Mesmar.

Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

Avete amato Baldur's Gate 3? Allora dovete giocare Divinity Original Sin 2
Avete amato Baldur's Gate 3? Allora dovete giocare Divinity Original Sin 2

Altri contenuti per Baldur's Gate 3

  1. Giochi PC gratis: doppietta Epic Games Store! Due nuovi regali da oggi