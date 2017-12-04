Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Jump Festa 2018

ha svelato la line-up completa e definitiva per la prossima edizione, evento organizzato dalla rivista V-Jump in programma nei giorni 16 e 17 dicembre.

Giochi per console

Tra i giochi per console di Bandai Namco presenti al Jump Festa 2018 troviamo Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, One Piece Grand Cruise per PlayStation VR, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 per Nintendo Switch e Dragon Ball FighterZ, mentre non sembra prevista alcuna sessione di prova per My Hero Academia One's Justice.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X (3DS)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch)

Gintama Rumble (PS4, PS Vita)

Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker (PS4)

One Piece Grand Cruise (PSVR)

One Piece Pirate Warriors Deluxe Edition (Switch)

One Piece Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (PS4, Switch)

Giochi per smartphone

Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android)

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)

Gintama Kabuki-cho Dai Katsugeki (iOS, Android)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Diamond Records (iOS, Android)

Kingdom Seven Flags (iOS, Android)

Kuroko's Basketball Cross Colors (iOS, Android)

My Hero Academia Smash Tap (iOS, Android)

One Piece Bounty Rush (iOS, Android)

One Piece Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)

One Piece Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)

Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

Saint Seiya Cosmo Fantasy (iOS, Android)

Shuukan Shounen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android)

Tokyo Ghoul Re Invoke (iOS, Android)

Novità anche sul fronte giochi mobile, con le presentazioni di JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Diamond Records, Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage, Saint Seiya Cosmo Fantasy e Tokyo Ghoul Re Invoke.