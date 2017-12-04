Everyeye.it

Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Jump Festa 2018

Bandai Namco Games ha svelato la line-up completa e definitiva per la prossima edizione Jump Festa, evento organizzato dalla rivista V-Jump in programma nei giorni 16 e 17 dicembre.

Giochi per console
Tra i giochi per console di Bandai Namco presenti al Jump Festa 2018 troviamo Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, One Piece Grand Cruise per PlayStation VR, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 per Nintendo Switch e Dragon Ball FighterZ, mentre non sembra prevista alcuna sessione di prova per My Hero Academia One's Justice.

  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X (3DS)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
  • Gintama Rumble (PS4, PS Vita)
  • Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker (PS4)
  • One Piece Grand Cruise (PSVR)
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors Deluxe Edition (Switch)
  • One Piece Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (PS4, Switch)

Giochi per smartphone

  • Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)
  • Gintama Kabuki-cho Dai Katsugeki (iOS, Android)
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Diamond Records (iOS, Android)
  • Kingdom Seven Flags (iOS, Android)
  • Kuroko's Basketball Cross Colors (iOS, Android)
  • My Hero Academia Smash Tap (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece Bounty Rush (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)
  • Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
  • Saint Seiya Cosmo Fantasy (iOS, Android)
  • Shuukan Shounen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android)
  • Tokyo Ghoul Re Invoke (iOS, Android)

Novità anche sul fronte giochi mobile, con le presentazioni di JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Diamond Records, Naruto x Boruto Ninja Voltage, Saint Seiya Cosmo Fantasy e Tokyo Ghoul Re Invoke.

