Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show con Ace Combat 7 e Digimon Survive
Bandai Namco Games Japan ha pubblicato la line-up dei prodotti previsti per il Tokyo Game Show, in programma dal 20 al 23 settembre. Il publisher sarà presente alla fiera con tanti giochi per console e mobile, vediamo insieme la lista completa.

Giochi per Console
Tra i giochi per console troviamo 11-11 Memories Retold, Ace Combat 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ per Nintendo Switch, God Eater 3, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, SoulCalibur VI e Tekken 7:

  • 11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC)
  • Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch)
  • Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch)
  • God Eater 3 (PS4, PC)
  • Jump Force (PS4, XBO)
  • Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
  • Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS)
  • One Piece: World Seeker (PS4)
  • Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch)
  • Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch)
  • Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)
  • Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4)

Giochi Mobile e Browser

  • Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android)
  • Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)
  • Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)
  • Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android)
  • God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android)
  • Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android)
  • The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)
  • The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android)
  • The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza)
  • The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android)
  • JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android)
  • Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)
  • Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)
  • LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android)
  • LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android
  • Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)
  • One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)
  • Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android)
  • Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War (iOS, Android)
  • Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android)
  • Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android)
  • Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android)
  • Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android)
  • Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)
  • Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)
  • Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android)
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android)
  • Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android)
  • Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android)

Sul fronte mobile Bandai Namco si presenta con una line-up ricchissima, anche se la maggior parte dei prodotti sono destinati al solo mercato asiatico. Tra i giochi per smartphone presenti al TGS 2018 troviamo Sword Art Online Memory Defrag, Super Sentai Legend Wars, Saint Seiya Zodiac Brave, One Piece Treasure Cruise e Dragon Ball Legends.

