Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show con Ace Combat 7 e Digimon Survive

Bandai Namco Games Japan ha pubblicato la line-up dei prodotti previsti per il Tokyo Game Show, in programma dal 20 al 23 settembre. Il publisher sarà presente alla fiera con tanti giochi per console e mobile, vediamo insieme la lista completa.
Giochi per Console
Tra i giochi per console troviamo 11-11 Memories Retold, Ace Combat 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ per Nintendo Switch, God Eater 3, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, SoulCalibur VI e Tekken 7:
- 11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC)
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)
- Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch)
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch)
- God Eater 3 (PS4, PC)
- Jump Force (PS4, XBO)
- Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
- Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS)
- One Piece: World Seeker (PS4)
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch)
- Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC)
- Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4)
Giochi Mobile e Browser
- Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android)
- Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android)
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android)
- Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza)
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)
- Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)
- Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android)
- God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android)
- Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android)
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android)
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza)
- The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android)
- JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android)
- Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)
- LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android)
- LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android)
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android)
- Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War (iOS, Android)
- Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android)
- Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android)
- Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android)
- Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android)
- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)
- Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)
- Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android)
- Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android)
- Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android)
- Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android)
Sul fronte mobile Bandai Namco si presenta con una line-up ricchissima, anche se la maggior parte dei prodotti sono destinati al solo mercato asiatico. Tra i giochi per smartphone presenti al TGS 2018 troviamo Sword Art Online Memory Defrag, Super Sentai Legend Wars, Saint Seiya Zodiac Brave, One Piece Treasure Cruise e Dragon Ball Legends.