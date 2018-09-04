Bandai Namco annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show con Ace Combat 7 e Digimon Survive

Bandai Namco Games Japan ha pubblicato la line-up dei prodotti previsti per il Tokyo Game Show, in programma dal 20 al 23 settembre. Il publisher sarà presente alla fiera con tanti giochi per console e mobile, vediamo insieme la lista completa.

Giochi per Console

Tra i giochi per console troviamo 11-11 Memories Retold, Ace Combat 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ per Nintendo Switch, God Eater 3, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, SoulCalibur VI e Tekken 7:

11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC)

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)

Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch)

Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch)

God Eater 3 (PS4, PC)

Jump Force (PS4, XBO)

Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS)

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4)

Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC)

Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch)

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4)

Giochi Mobile e Browser

Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android)

Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android)

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android)

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza)

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)

Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)

Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android)

God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android)

Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza)

The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android)

JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android)

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)

LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android)

LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)

Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android)

Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War (iOS, Android)

Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android)

Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)

Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android)

Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android)

Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android)

Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android)

Sul fronte mobile Bandai Namco si presenta con una line-up ricchissima, anche se la maggior parte dei prodotti sono destinati al solo mercato asiatico. Tra i giochi per smartphone presenti al TGS 2018 troviamo Sword Art Online Memory Defrag, Super Sentai Legend Wars, Saint Seiya Zodiac Brave, One Piece Treasure Cruise e Dragon Ball Legends.