Bandai Namco pronta per il TGS 2022: rivelata la line-up tra Dragon Ball e One Piece

Il Tokyo Game Show 2022 si svolgerà dal 15 al 18 settembre, e sono sempre di più le software house che rivelano nel dettaglio le loro line-up in vista dell'evento sempre più vicino. Dopo aver scoperto la line-up di Square Enix per il TGS 2022, tocca ora a Bandai Namco rivelare quali giochi porterà in fiera.

L'elenco è piuttosto corposo, comprensivo in particolari di giochi tratti dalle serie anime e manga più popolari. Come prevedibile, purtroppo è ancora troppo presto per ricevere novità corpose su Tekken 8 svelato ufficialmente al termine degli EVO 2022, ma in ogni caso la storica azienda nipponica avrà comunque molta carne al fuoco da mostrare. Ecco di seguito la line-un di Bandai Namco, tra aggiornamenti sui prossimi titoli ed anche qualche vecchia conoscenza già pubblicata:

Giochi per console e PC

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

Pac-Man Museum (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Pac-Man World Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer

PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

Giochi Mobile e Browser

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) - Trailer

One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Bandai Namco ha in programma diversi appuntamenti che si terranno ogni giorno del TGS, con la sola eccezione del 17 settembre. In particolare saranno interessanti le trasmissioni del 15 settembre legate ad One Piece Odyssey e quella del giorno successivo incentrata su Dragon Ball The Breakers, due dei titoli di punta della software house giapponese in arrivo nei prossimi mesi.