Bandai Namco pronta per il TGS 2022: rivelata la line-up tra Dragon Ball e One Piece
Il Tokyo Game Show 2022 si svolgerà dal 15 al 18 settembre, e sono sempre di più le software house che rivelano nel dettaglio le loro line-up in vista dell'evento sempre più vicino. Dopo aver scoperto la line-up di Square Enix per il TGS 2022, tocca ora a Bandai Namco rivelare quali giochi porterà in fiera.
L'elenco è piuttosto corposo, comprensivo in particolari di giochi tratti dalle serie anime e manga più popolari. Come prevedibile, purtroppo è ancora troppo presto per ricevere novità corpose su Tekken 8 svelato ufficialmente al termine degli EVO 2022, ma in ogni caso la storica azienda nipponica avrà comunque molta carne al fuoco da mostrare. Ecco di seguito la line-un di Bandai Namco, tra aggiornamenti sui prossimi titoli ed anche qualche vecchia conoscenza già pubblicata:
Giochi per console e PC
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
- Pac-Man Museum (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
Giochi Mobile e Browser
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) - Trailer
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Bandai Namco ha in programma diversi appuntamenti che si terranno ogni giorno del TGS, con la sola eccezione del 17 settembre. In particolare saranno interessanti le trasmissioni del 15 settembre legate ad One Piece Odyssey e quella del giorno successivo incentrata su Dragon Ball The Breakers, due dei titoli di punta della software house giapponese in arrivo nei prossimi mesi.
