Batman Arkham Knight, Devil May Cry 4 e Mad Max tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: questa settimana tra i giochi in offerta troviamo ARK Survival Evolved, Batman Arkham Knight, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Friday The 13th The Game, Injustice 2 e La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Albert and Otto* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • ARK: Aberration Add-On 15% Game Fest Sale
  • ARK: Scorched Earth Add-On 40% Game Fest Sale
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Game Fest Sale
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Game Fest Sale
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 30% Game Fest Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre * Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Bleed Complete Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack Add-On 20% Game Fest Sale
  • Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition Add-On 40% Game Fest Sale
  • Cities: Skylines – Season Pass Add-On 30% Game Fest Sale
  • Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Game Fest Sale
  • Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 15% Game Fest Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest Sale
  • Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 10% Game Fest Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero / Super Dante / Super Vergil* Add-On 25% DWG
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle* Add-On 67% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 67% Game Fest Sale
  • Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Game Fest Sale
  • Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest Sale
  • Hunting Simulator* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Hyperdrive Massacre* Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • I am Bread* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Immortal Redneck Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Game Fest Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – 23.000 Source Crystals Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Game Fest Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO City Undercover Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Movies Game Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
  • Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra GOTY Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Silver Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Phantom Trigger Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Game Fest Sale
  • Raiden V* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Subnautica (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest Sale
  • BioWare Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Ninja Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Game Fest Sale
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Game Fest Sale
  • Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Game Fest Sale
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • WWE 2K18* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Xenon Valkyrie +* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360

  • BioShock 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • BioShock Infinite* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • BioShock* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Borderlands 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Borderlands* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Devil May Cry 4* Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • DmC Devil May Cry* Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition * Backward Compatible 85% DWG

I giochi contraddistinti dal simbolo * (asterisco) sono in promozione anche per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Silver mentre gli altri saranno disponibili a prezzi ridotto solamente per gli abbonati Gold. Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 22 maggio 2018.

