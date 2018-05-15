Batman Arkham Knight, Devil May Cry 4 e Mad Max tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: questa settimana tra i giochi in offerta troviamo ARK Survival Evolved, Batman Arkham Knight, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Friday The 13th The Game, Injustice 2 e La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

Albert and Otto* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

ARK: Aberration Add-On 15% Game Fest Sale

ARK: Scorched Earth Add-On 40% Game Fest Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Game Fest Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Game Fest Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 30% Game Fest Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Batman: Return to Arkham Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre * Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Big Buck Hunter Arcade* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Bleed Complete Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack Add-On 20% Game Fest Sale

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition Add-On 40% Game Fest Sale

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass Add-On 30% Game Fest Sale

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Game Fest Sale

Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 15% Game Fest Sale

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest Sale

Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 10% Game Fest Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack* Add-On 40% DWG

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero / Super Dante / Super Vergil* Add-On 25% DWG

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle* Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Devil May Cry HD Collection* Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle* Add-On 67% DWG

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 67% Game Fest Sale

Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Game Fest Sale

Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% Game Fest Sale

Hunting Simulator* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Hyperdrive Massacre* Xbox One Game 85% DWG

I am Bread* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Immortal Redneck Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Game Fest Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

Injustice 2 – 23.000 Source Crystals Add-On 20% Publisher Sale

Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals Add-On 20% Publisher Sale

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale

Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Game Fest Sale

LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

LEGO City Undercover Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Movies Game Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale

LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale

Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra GOTY Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra Silver Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra – Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Phantom Trigger Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Game Fest Sale

Raiden V* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Subnautica (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 25% Game Fest Sale

BioWare Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

LEGO Ninja Movie Video Game Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Game Fest Sale

theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Game Fest Sale

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Game Fest Sale

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

WWE 2K18* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Xenon Valkyrie +* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360

BioShock 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

BioShock Infinite* Backward Compatible 70% DWG

BioShock* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Borderlands 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Borderlands* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Devil May Cry 4* Games On Demand 67% DWG

Devil May Cry HD Collection* Games On Demand 75% DWG

DmC Devil May Cry* Games On Demand 70% DWG

The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition * Backward Compatible 85% DWG

I giochi contraddistinti dal simbolo * (asterisco) sono in promozione anche per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Silver mentre gli altri saranno disponibili a prezzi ridotto solamente per gli abbonati Gold. Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 22 maggio 2018.